Alexa can now provide detailed updates on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As the Tokyo 2020 games continue, Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, has been updated to give customers quick and easy access to Great Britain and Ireland’s latest news and successes throughout the Olympics and Paralympics.

Supporters of Team GB, Team Ireland, ParalympicsGB and Paralympics Ireland can now ask their Alexa devices – be it an Amazon Echo device or compatible smart TV – a range of sport-related questions and expect to receive comprehensive responses around team performances, medal counts and general daily updates.

So, as well as using your Alexa device as an alarm, cook book, music player, encyclopedia or intercom , you can also now use it to stay in touch with every development over in Tokyo.

This latest Alexa update follows a similar update during Euro 2020, which saw the smart assistant able to help football fans settle debates surrounding England, Scotland, Wales and their respective group opponents Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Turkey and Italy.

Unfortunately, though, the freshly-announced, deeper-voiced alternative voice to Alexa (called Ziggy) is only on its way to smart assistant owners in the US, joining the likes of Shaquille O’ Neal and Melissa McCarthy, who have also lent their voices exclusively to devices overseas.

That said, if Alexa users on this side of the pond can get detailed Olympics updates, who needs Shaq?

So, what can I actually ask Alexa?

We’ve included the full list of unique responses added by the Olympics update below, which are available to try out right now: