Acer laptop deals with up to £150 off mean Black Friday has come early at Currys

Currys has a couple of tempting deals on Acer laptops ahead of Black Friday, with a chunky £150 discount applied to an Acer Swift 3 sporting a fast Ryzen 7 CPU, and a similar price cut bringing the cost of a smart convertible Chromebook down to £500.

First up, let’s look at the Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop which has been knocked down from £799 to £649.

This machine is powered by an 8-core (16-thread) Ryzen 7 5700U processor that’s capable of boosting up to 4.3GHz. For the money, this is a great mobile CPU and it’ll easily drive your daily computing duties, plus even handle a bit of more intensive work like casual gaming.

It’s backed up by 8GB of system RAM and plenty of storage in the form of a 1TB SSD.

The screen is a 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD resolution, and what’s also notable here is you get Wi-Fi 6 support, and the aforementioned Ryzen 7 processor not only packs a solid amount of oomph in performance terms, but is also frugal with power. In fact, Acer claims a battery life of up to 12.5 hours with this thin-and-light (1.2kg) notebook.

Extra bonuses include security features like a Kensington lock slot and fingerprint reader, which again push the value proposition even further here. While Windows 10 comes installed, an upgrade to Windows 11 is possible with this laptop.

As for the other notebook which has seen a considerable price reduction, that’s the Acer Spin 514 Chromebook. This portable also boasts a 14-inch Full HD display, but this time it’s a touchscreen, with this laptop being a convertible model – of the 360-degree variety, meaning the screen folds all the way around to be flat against the keyboard (so you’re holding a thick tablet in this mode, essentially).

This is not a Windows laptop, of course, but runs Chrome OS, and it’s powered by a Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core CPU, backed with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage (not a huge amount, no, but Chromebooks often go lighter on the storage, and can get away with that more than a Windows machine).

The 14-inch display is an IPS affair and benefits from Gorilla Glass, so you can see that this 2-in-1 is great value at £499, which is £100 less than the usual price of £599.

Check out these great Black Friday laptop deals in full below, and note that with both of these portables, you can get free next day delivery by entering the following code at checkout:

FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

