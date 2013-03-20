DIY Photography Hacks: soften pop-up flash with an empty milk carton

In the past we've showed you how to diffuse flash with foam and other materials… but let's face it, these can look large and unsightly. In our latest DIY Photography Hacks post we'll show you how to use part of an empty milk carton as a more compact diffuser to soften pop-up flash.

Using your camera's pop-up flash can produce harsh and unattractive results. For those of us who haven't got the spare cash to splash out on a hotshoe mounted flashgun, a small diffuser is the next best thing.

[caption id="attachment_545993" align="aligncenter" width="199"]

With diffused pop-up flash[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_545994" align="aligncenter" width="199"]

Without the diffuser[/caption]

Raid the fridge for an empty plastic milk carton and dig out the scissors for some serious DIY flash-diffuser action.

Soften pop-up flash the DIY photography way

1 Find a bottle

Next time you go to the shops, grab a six-pint carton of milk. The opaque plastic is the perfect gauge to diffuse the light just enough without losing too much power.

2 Cut it out

Before it goes into the recycling box, cut out the carton's handle section. The diameter is perfect for a snug fit, but leaves enough space for diffusing the light.

3 The slits

To enable the diffuser to slip comfortably over the flash, cut a slit down the whole length of the handle (splitting it in half) before sliding it over your flash.

4 Trim it

You'll want to look cool on the streets and keep the size small enough to fit in your pocket so trim the plastic, leaving a centimetre each side for maximum effect.

MORE DIY PHOTOGRAPHY HACKS

DIY Photography Hacks: beat camera shake with a simple bag of lentils

DIY Photography Hacks: why a blank CD case is the perfect rain guard for your lens

DIY Photography Hacks: make your own tripod holder

READ MORE

How to eliminate harsh shadows when using flash

Flash photography made easy: master everything from pop-up flash to multiple flashguns

Bounce flash photography techniques in 4 simple steps

Studio Lighting: 4 seriously simple lighting techniques to try at home