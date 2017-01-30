How to set up Three Wi-Fi calling

Three has announced the rollout of Wi-Fi calling features for those with Android or iOS devices on the UK mobile network.

It means you can still use your phone for calls or texts in poor signal areas or underground, as long as you have a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Instead of using your phone's normal signal, you can use Wi-Fi to make phone calls and send texts. It's easy to set up, but you need to have certain phones to be able to use Wi-Fi calling on Three.

How to use Three Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone

You’ll need to ensure you have a compatible device to be able to use Three’s Wi-Fi calling on iOS, but it’ll work if you’re using an iPhone released in the last few years.

Compatible phones include the iPhone 5C, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The feature will be available if you have iOS 10.2 or above installed on the phone. You’ll then need to head into the Settings app on your iPhone, press phone and then switch on the feature called 'Wi-Fi calling'.

Now you’ll be able to use Wi-Fi calling whenever you want.

How to use Three Wi-Fi calling on Android

If you’ve got an Android device on Three, you’ll need to make sure it’s compatible and running the latest available software.

At the moment, Three is only updating the LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge. You’ll soon receive a software update if you have one of those phones and the feature will then be enabled automatically.

Three also plans to roll the feature out to both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge by the end of February 2017.