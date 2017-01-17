How to secure your Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are proof that the science fiction future we dreamt of as kids is finally upon us.

The real star is Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated AI assistant. From her lofty position somewhere in the Amazon cloud Alexa can, via her Echo and Echo Dot minions, respond to an impressive array of voice commands to orchestrate our homes, calendars and – it is Amazon after all – our shopping basket.

Power is nothing without control, however, and as Alexa’s capabilities expand to voice purchasing, smart home management and even personal transportation, many will rightly ask just how secure Amazon Echo is and whether Alexa can be trusted in our homes.

By way of reassurance Amazon claims to have baked security into the very foundation of the Echo with many features to ensure privacy, security and transparency.

Here we look at some headline tips to keep your Amazon Echo safe and secure.