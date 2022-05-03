Canceled by Netflix: All the shows canceled by the streamer in 2022

Netflix's trigger finger has been very active in 2022, with the number of shows canceled by Netflix mounting up as the year goes on.

As it was recently confirmed that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of 2022, a drop which has seen $50 billion fall off the company's value, we can expect to see the service tightening its belt even further, with more shows joining the seven shows it has, thus far, canceled in 2022.

The shows Netflix has axed range from critically-acclaimed horrors like Archive 81 to beloved family viewings like The Babysitters' Club, and, well, Cooking with Paris. Nothing, it seems, is safe.

In an effort to keep track of them, we've rounded up all the cancelations into one list, which we will endeavor to keep updated.

This list is comprehensive, but we won't be including projects that never made it out of development, so Netflix's cull of many of its planned animation projects aren't in here.Nor is the canceled sequel to Will Smith's action-blockbuster Bright.

As well as that, we won't be going back beyond 2022, so the cancelations of the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Grace and Frankie and Cursed aren't included.

Still that leaves plenty to go on, so here it is, everything canceled by Netflix in 2022.

Raising Dion

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was two seasons and out for this family drama as Netflix dropped it from its roster at the end of April.

Adapted from the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion made its debut on Netflix in 2019.

It told the story of Nicole, a widower raising her son, Dion. As well as facing all the normal dramas of raising a young son singlehandedly, things get complicated when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.

Quickly made aware that there are people who would exploit her son's abilities, Nicole attempts to keep them a secret, but that, as you might imagine, proves to be very challenging indeed.

Despite a regular role and executive producer spot for Michael B. Jordan, that wasn't enough to save it from the chop.

Archive 81

(Image credit: Netflix)

Loosely based on a podcast of the same name, Archive 81 followed film restorer Dan Turner as he is hired by a powerful businessman to digitize a series of burned tapes and reconstruct the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

Naturally, as he works, Turner finds himself drawn into Melody’s story, leading to him becoming convinced he can save her from the spine-chilling demise she met 25 years ago.

Critics liked it, horror fans really liked it, TechRadar's Louise Blain liked it, but clearly enough people didn't watch as Netflix axed it after just one season.

The Baby-Sitters Club

(Image credit: Netflix)

Turns out even a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes can't save you as Netflix dropped The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons earlier this year.

The Baby-Sitters Club, which is based on Ann M. Martin's bestselling novels, follows the lives and loves of seven close friends – Dawn, Jessi, Mallory, Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, and Mary Anne – as they start their own babysitting business in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The fans the show had were devastated, but there clearly weren't enough of them.

Another Life

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another Life was another two and out for Netflix as the streaming giant canceled the show at the start of 2022.

The show, which starred Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff, centered on Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut leading a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artefact and to try and establish contact with the aliens who sent it.

Naturally, the mission proves to be rather complicated, and Breckinridge and her crew quickly and frequently find themselves in all kinds of danger.

Sci-fi genre fans enjoyed the show, but it didn't win enough crossover appeal to keep things going.

Pretty Smart

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another fresh cancelation with news of its end coming at the end of April.

Pretty Smart, was a sitcom, which had been led by Emily Osment, who younger readers might know for her role as sidekick to Miley Cyrus on Disney Channel megafranchise Hannah Montana.

The show premiered in October of 2021 and starred Osment as Chelsea, an aspiring author with a degree from Harvard and rather high standards, who after getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend is forced to move in with her sister Claire and her three roommates. Whereas Chelsea is refined and enjoys the finer things in life, Claire and her friends are more carefree and eccentric.

Reports blamed this cancelation on Osment's promotion to series regular on Young Sheldon, but if the show had an audience, you'd feel like things could have been worked out, especially as the show's first season had ended on a cliffhanger.

Space Force

(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Another show that major star power couldn't save as Netlifx axed it at the start of May in 2022.

With a cast that included Steve Carrell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, the show centered around the newest branch of the US Military, the eponymous US Space Force, and its struggles to find its footing and be taken seriously by the government that created it.

Despite the show reuniting Carrell with Greg Daniels, who created the US version of The Office, critics hated it from the off and the show's second run clearly couldn't build on whatever audience the first built up.

Gentefied

(Image credit: Netflix)

This warm-hearted comedy bit the dust earlier this year after two seasons on Netflix.

Based on a popular digital series, the show followed the Morales cousins, three young Mexican-Americans who scramble to save their grandfather's taco shop as their Los Angeles neighborhood quickly becomes gentrified, pricing out the locals who've made it what it is.

Critics liked it, with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating, but the show's following proved to be too small to be granted a third season.

Diablero

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was the classic setup for this Mexican horror drama, which ran for two seasons before Netflix pulled the plug.

We followed a young priest who enlists the help of a demon hunter and a paranormal expert to search for a kidnapped girl in the underworld of Mexico City. As you might expect, they find plenty of unpleasant characters on their search... but were unable to find the backing to get a third season off the ground.

On The Verge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Julie Delpy, star of the beloved Before trilogy, headlined this gentle comedy, which was only granted a single season by Netflix.

The show follows Delpy, Alexia Landeau, Elisabeth Shue and Sarah Jones and chronicled the lives of a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker as they have travails in love, work and the beginnings of a midlife crisis in Los Angeles.

Delpy created the series, which wasn't a great critical hit, and clearly failed to hit with viewers too.

Cooking With Paris

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not every cancelation is a bad thing and the writing looked on the wall for Cooking With Paris from the get-go.

The show, despite its starry number of guest stars including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato and Saweetie, who all dropped by to help Paris Hilton cook, failed to win an audience.

Metacritic named it the worst show of 2021, and it's easy to see why it didn't return for anymore.