Netflix axes Resident Evil as Dead By Daylight: Project W gets a release date

In the wake of a tepid response, Netflix decided to can their TV show adaptation of Resident Evil on Friday - and many have breathed a sigh of relief.

The series garnered a rating of 3.9 on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), reflecting the largely negative response of many diehard fans of the Resident Evil Capcom game franchise, which made its PlayStation debut back in 1996.

If you're dejected by its cancellation, however, you can rest assured that Albert Wesker will be back soon in Dead By Daylight's upcoming Project W chapter.

A bitter taste

In a Deadline (opens in new tab) exclusive, it was announced that the popular streaming service decided not to renew the action-horror show after its first season failed to break the skin for many viewers.

On Saturday, actor Lance Reddick, who played the iconic villain and Umbrella Corporation heavyweight Albert Wesker, posted a heartfelt message (opens in new tab) to the show's supporters on his Twitter account.

"The haters and the trolls notwithstanding, I wanted to give a special thank you to all the fans who watched the show, who got what we were doing, and who really loved it - because there is a hell of a lot of you," he said in a short video on his personal Twitter.

He then went on to thank showrunner Andrew Dabb, his fellow co-stars, and "the executives at Netflix who believed in the show."

Off the back of this, fans of Wesker and the legacy he brought to Resident Evil will be excited to learn that the date for Dead By Daylight's Project W chapter release has been announced.

On September 30th, the asymmetrical horror game will add Wesker to their roster of bloodthirsty Killers as players pick a side and fight for escape - or for sacrifice - in The Entity's domain.

