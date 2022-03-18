Xbox Series X is now in stock at Amazon - get yourself a console for the weekend

The Xbox Series X is now in stock at Amazon UK. It's the first time the console has been available at the retailer since the start of March, where it was available for 12 hours before it sold out. That means you have a really good chance to pick up Microsoft's latest console in today's Xbox Series X restock and get playing this weekend.

Amazon hasn't complicated the matter with bundles or other purchase options – it's simply an Xbox Series X for £449.99.

If you did want to pick up anything else with the console, you should check out the latest Xbox Game Pass deals. This subscription service works a bit like a Netflix for games, giving you access to a large and ever-growing library of Xbox games to download and play for £7.99 a month. It includes all first-party Microsoft games, too, such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

You can also upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - a premium tier that combines Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold, which gives you access to online multiplayer as well as a selection of exclusive deals and freebies each month.

For a long time, we've said Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best value memberships you can buy today. Just to give you an idea, here are some of the best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today and the ones you'll want to download first onto your new console.

Xbox Series X restock at Amazon UK

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon

Microsoft's latest console is available to buy right now at Amazon. The last time the Xbox Series X was available at the mega retailer on March 1 it remained available until 9pm GMT, so if you arrive here late in the day you should still have a good chance to secure a console.

If the Xbox Series X does sell out, remember that the Xbox Series S is more widely available and shouldn't be overlooked if you want a small but powerful console on a budget. Head to our page on where to buy the Xbox Series X for all the retailers that currently have stock of the Xbox Series S as well, along with all the latest restock news should you miss out at Amazon today.

If you do manage to bag a console, you can also browse the latest Xbox game deals throughout the year for more bargains and pick up some cheap accessories with our look at the best Xbox controller deals available right now.