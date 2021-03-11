Start your health kick with this Tefal blender deal

The best blenders make light work of blitzing fruit into smoothies and pureeing vegetables into soups – but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome. Thankfully, Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best Tefal blenders in the UK.

The Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender , which currently features in our list of the ‘best blenders’, has been discounted to £94.99 from £119.99 –- that's a 18% saving. (Not in the Uk? Scroll down for the best Tefal blender deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender – at the end of last year it dropped to £94.99 – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a blender.

Today's best Tefal Blender deal in the UK

Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender: £119.99 £98.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £20 off the cost of the Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender, making it £98.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for this blender, which has presets for making smoothies and crushing ice. It comes with a dishwasher-safe plastic 2-litre jug that can withstand being dropped on the floor. View Deal

The blender has Tefal’s titanium Powelix Life blade technology, which the brand says lets you blend up to 30% faster than previous models and lasts up to twice as long. During testing we found the blender made light work of blitzing fruit and vegetables to a velvety smooth finish, as well as crushing ice.

It can be used with both hot and cold liquids, which makes the blender great for whipping up soups as well as smoothies. The lid also features an opening, covered by a removable section, which is good for when you want to insert ingredients between blending as it means you don’t have to take the whole lid off.

More Tefal blender deals