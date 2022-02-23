PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct UK sells out - where to buy a console next

Today's PS5 restock at the PlayStation Direct store is now sold it. Consoles were available to buy from 11:30am and sold out in just under 45 minutes. There's a small chance of more availability later today or tomorrow, as we've seen in previous restocks, but this is not guaranteed.

Head on over to our PS5 restock live blog for more updates throughout the day as well as all the latest news on console availability from even more retailers.

Sony's official PlayStation Direct store in the UK is now live with its first PS5 restock of 2022. It kicked off at 11am with a waiting room, but right now you can get a spot in the queue as the restock has begun. Hopefully, you'll get a good spot near the front and be in with a good chance of buying a PS5 today. Just make sure you're ready to sign in to your PSN account as well to complete your purchase.

It's important to point out that, unfortuntely, getting in the queue doesn't guarantee you a console. It all depends on how early you got in and how long consoles remain in stock. Stick it out, though, and you might come away with a PS5 today.

If you don't have any luck, be sure to register your details at the PlayStation Direct store to be informed about the next PS5 restock. You can also follow our PS5 restock live blog for regular updates any news on future PS5 restocks over the coming weeks.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct UK

PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct

PS5 consoles are available today from 11:30am at PlayStation Direct UK. You can get a spot in the queue here and, hopefully, a chance to buy the console. It should be available for a reasonable amount of time, so even if you think you're quite far down do stick around. A wider sale may be available later if consoles are still available after the queue system ends. That's not guaranteed, though.

If you have no luck with PS Direct, we are fully expecting more PS5 restocks in the UK in early March. Amazon restocked for the first time in five weeks today and they were the last of all the major retailers in the UK this month, so it'll be a short wait until the next batch of consoles arrives.

Once you've got a console on the way, definitely head on over to our PS5 deals hub to get yourself some cheap PS5 games and accessories to go with your new purchase. Also, if you aren't a fan of the white design, you can also check out where to buy the PS5 console covers now the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors are available.