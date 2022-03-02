PS5 restock at EE: get a console bundle with Horizon Forbidden West

EE has a new PS5 bundle available to buy this morning, but in order to get it, you need to be an existing customer. It's a decent bundle, too, as it comes with a PS5, an extra DualSense controller and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West.

This latest PS5 restock is part of the mobile network's 'Add to Plan' service, which lets you add the cost of tech, games or accessories to your existing contract. The price of items is split into 11 monthly payments, so in the case of this PS5 bundle, you pay an extra £50 per month - as well as £20 upfront.

In the past, we've seen that EE has only a very limited number of PS5 consoles so you'll need to move quickly in order to avoid missing out. If you do check and find the bundle is now out of stock, you can also follow our PS5 restock live blog for regular updates any news on future PS5 restocks over the coming weeks.

PS5 restock at EE

PS5 | DualSense Controller | Horizon Forbidden West: £20 upfront + £50 per month at EE

This is a solid bundle from EE that comes with a PS5, an extra DualSense controller and the latest PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West. The £50 per month payments last for a total of 11 months, putting the total cost of the bundle at £570. With the PS5 priced at £450, that means you're paying £60 each for the extras - essentially the full retail price for an extra controller and a PS5 game.

Don't fret too much if you have no luck with EE today as we know that more PS5 restocks are coming to the UK throughout March. There's almost certainly a restock planned at Game for around March 15-18 - and that would suggest other retailers such as Very, Argos and Amazon will follow around a similar time.

When you've eventually got a console on the way, you can head on over to our PS5 deals hub to get yourself some cheap PS5 games or accessories to go with your new purchase. We've also got a look at the best PS5 SSD deals if you think you'll need more game storage. Also, if you aren't a fan of the white design, you can also check out where to buy the PS5 console covers now the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors are available.