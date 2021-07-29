The best OnePlus Nord 2 deals in July 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest release from the brand, offering the second instalment of its popular mid-range series. But does it stack up compared to the original Nord, and are OnePlus Nord 2 deals the right choice for you?

Priced at £399, the OnePlus Nord 2 fits firmly into the mid-range category - far cheaper than the flagships of this world but not quite budget. This sweet spot aims to blend the best of both price and features, and considering the impressive spec-sheet onboard the Nord 2, we would say it's done this pretty well.

Featuring a 4500mAh battery, 30 minute full fast charging and its own MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset (a lesser-known but still powerful processor), OnePlus has fit a lot into this price tag.

Plus, in terms of the camera (the area most will be interested in) OnePlus hasn't held back. It features a 50MP wide angle, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome lens. While all of that leads to a very capable camera, it's the device's night shots that really help it stand out from the crowd, offering excellent low light images without losing much detail.

Of course, if you're buying the OnePlus Nord 2 there will be some features lacking to achieve the lower price tag. There's no wireless charging or IP rating, it uses a pretty simple design and the display is only 90Hz (compared to 120Hz in most flagships).

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2 looks like a brilliant buy for those on a tighter budget still wanting top line specs. Below we've picked out all of the best OnePlus Nord 2 deals for you to compare.

OnePlus Nord 2 review in brief Affordable, powerful and an overall well-rounded device SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.43-inch | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | Weight: 189g | Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | OS: Android 11 | RAM: 8/12 GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to Buy Strong performance Affordable pricing Fast charge in 30 minutes Strong camera performance Reasons to Avoid Only 90Hz refresh rate screen Lack of IP rating

As we mentioned above, the OnePlus Nord 2 fits firmly into the category of a mid-range smartphone, mixing both affordability with specs for an overall balanced package.

It features a 4500mAh battery with super fast charging capability, offering 30 minute full recharges and while it's limited to a 90Hz display, the 1080 x 2400 resolution AMOLED display proves to be smoother than most other options at this price.

In our tests of OnePlus' MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, we found it was very powerful and while it wouldn't match up to flagship level phones, it would be more than capable for most people's smartphone use.

The camera experience provides 3 lenses and while the day shots are strong, it's the night photos that really excel in this handset's camera experience, pulling out smooth shots even in extremely dark conditions.

While there are some features lacking on this device, like wireless charging, an IP rating and the higher refresh rates, these all feel like worthy sacrifices to achieve the lower price here.

OnePlus Nord 2 SIM-free prices

If you're not too keen on the idea of going for a contract with the OnePlus Nord 2, picking the phone up SIM-free might be a better bet.

This is especially useful with OnePlus phones considering they are currently only sold on the O2 and Three network. Buying it SIM-free allows you to pair it with SIM only deals from Vodafone, EE or a host of smaller networks like Voxi and iD Mobile.

You can pick the OnePlus Nord 2 up for just £399 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you want 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage instead, you'll see a small boost in the cost, requiring £469 instead.