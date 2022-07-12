Marvel's Avengers on PS5 is finally worth it as it reaches its lowest price yet

Marvel's Avengers has reached a new low on PS5 at Amazon, and is under £10 on multiple consoles too, making it worth checking out the game, if for no reason but it's campaign.

Finding great Prime Day deals can be tough, especially when looking for video games on current generation consoles. If you are looking for a brand new PS5 game, you may be disappointed to find that hot new games like Elden Ring haven't gotten any big slashes to their price. However, there are great deals to be found if you want to pick up some hidden gems.

Marvel's Avengers is one such game, and it has reached a staggering £9.99 on PS5 on Amazon for Prime Day. While the title has had a troubled life, with a disastrous launch and a slow, yet steady build of new content, it does sport a campaign and several free DLC expansions that make this price hard to ignore.

Marvel's Avengers has fallen in price before, with the PS5 version of the game hitting £12.99 back in April, but this is the lowest the PS5 version of the game has dropped on Amazon to the best of our knowledge. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are also priced at £9.99. The Xbox One version briefly reached £9.95 on Christmas Day last year, but this is also the lowest price we've seen the PS4 version too.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Avengers with Iron Man Digital Comic (Xbox One): £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £15 - This is the lowest price we've seen for Marvel's Avengers (opens in new tab) on Amazon. While the title wasn't received super well on launch, for this price, it does have a good campaign that is worth experiencing, even if you don't get into the confusing endgame.

Is Marvel's Avengers worth getting?

While Marvel's Avengers hasn't been the megahit that Square Enix likely wanted, that isn't to say there isn't value in the title, especially at this low price.

While Marvel's Avengers is envisioned as an always online live-service game that you are supposed to play with other players, most of that doesn't come into play until the grindy endgame. However, the title is front loaded with an impressive 15 hour campaign, that is well worth experiencing. For less then a tenner, it's not a very big buy-in and worth your time checking out.

That's especially true if you're enjoying Disney Plus's Ms. Marvel show, as Kamala Khan takes a front seat here. It follows her as she tries to convince the rest of the Avenger's to regroup after a time split from each other, and features some interesting and surprisingly dramatic takes on these well known characters.

Another perk of picking up the game now is that it has had a lot of DLC since it's 2020 release, and all of it is free. From expansions like Black Panther War for Wakanda, to characters like Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Spider-Man (On PlayStation consoles) have all been added. The game is still being updated too, with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor recently being added to the fray, and She-Hulk heavily rumored to be coming next.

Even if the live service portion is a bit awkward, all that story and content, which you can play alone (or through matchmaking), is well worth the price here.

This offer is exclusively for the UK, but if you're based somewhere else, worry not. Below you can see the best prices for Marvel's Avengers in your region.

