Marvel's Avengers on PS5 is finally worth it thanks to these Prime Day deals

There are major discounts on Marvel's Avengers right now at Amazon, making it more tempting than ever to jump into the action-adventure brawler, if for no reason but its campaign.

Finding great Prime Day deals can be tough, especially when looking for video games on current generation consoles. If you are looking for a brand new PS5 game, you may be disappointed to find that hot new games like Elden Ring haven't gotten any big slashes to their price. However, there are great deals to be found if you want to pick up some hidden gems.

Marvel's Avengers is one such game, with the PS5 version reaching its lowest price yet at Amazon UK, currently priced at a staggering £9.99. Those in the US can pick up a discount on Marvel's Avengers on PS5 too (though it's less substantial) with the game now down to $14.99 on PlayStation 5. It's not just PS5 versions on offer though, with Marvel's Avengers discounted on PS4 and Xbox One too. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

While Marvel's Avengers has had a troubled life, with a disastrous launch and a slow, yet steady build of new content, it does sport a campaign and several free DLC expansions that make this price hard to ignore.

Is Marvel's Avengers worth getting?

While Marvel's Avengers hasn't been the megahit that Square Enix likely wanted, that isn't to say there isn't value in the title, especially at this low price.

While Marvel's Avengers is envisioned as an always online live-service game that you are supposed to play with other players, most of that doesn't come into play until the grindy endgame. However, the title is front loaded with an impressive 15 hour campaign, that is well worth experiencing. For less then a tenner, it's not a very big buy-in and worth your time checking out.

That's especially true if you're enjoying Disney Plus's Ms. Marvel show, as Kamala Khan takes a front seat here. It follows her as she tries to convince the rest of the Avenger's to regroup after a time split from each other, and features some interesting and surprisingly dramatic takes on these well known characters.

Another perk of picking up the game now is that it has had a lot of DLC since it's 2020 release, and all of it is free. From expansions like Black Panther War for Wakanda, to characters like Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Spider-Man (On PlayStation consoles) have all been added. The game is still being updated too, with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor recently being added to the fray, and She-Hulk heavily rumored to be coming next.

Even if the live service portion is a bit awkward, all that story and content, which you can play alone (or through matchmaking), is well worth the price here.

