Best Days of Play deals: get The Last of Us 2 for over 50% off

The Days of Play promotion has arrived at the PlayStation Store today and that means there are massive savings to be had on many of the best games the PS4 and PS5 have to offer. You’ll want to act fast though, as the deals will only be around for a couple of weeks.

Some of the best games of the past few years have huge discounts; The Last of Us 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are both over 50% off. And so many other games offer similar savings, there’s just too many to discuss in one article.

To save you time we’ve scoured through all the deals to pick out some of the best ones that you’ll want to take advantage of. Though if you don’t see something you like here. You can find the full list of discounted games at Sony’s official Days of Play page, and be sure to check out all the deals currently available on the PlayStation Store.

Dying Light

With news that Techland will be hosting a livestream for Dying Light 2 soon, why not try the original game which is currently 70% off on the PlayStation Store (down to just £10.49). This survival-horror hit added new spins to the genre with brilliant parkour mechanics and a day/night cycle that keep this six-year-old game feeling fresh.

The Last of Us 2

One of the best games of 2020 is on sale for over half-off – down to just £23.64 on the PlayStation Store. We absolutely adored The Last of Us 2 calling it “the greatest game of this generation” thanks to its superb story and key improvements over the original. At this price, it’s more than worth the cost of admission.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

For all of you lucky PS5 owners out there, this deal for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is sure to keep you entertained and your wallet a little less empty. The 13% discount (or roughly £9 off) isn’t huge, but for £60 you’ll be getting enhanced versions of not only the new game but the original Marvel's Spider-Man too. If you dream of web-swinging through New York, this is one you’ll want to play.

Resident Evil 2 & Resident Evil 3

If you’ve recently finished Resident Evil Village, and you want to try out more of what the series has to offer you can pick up Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for £13.99 and £16.49 respectively. These remakes of the classic games take full advantage of modern graphics but still deliver just as much horror as they ever did.

In each game, you’ll explore a zombie-infested Racoon City, all while being chased by unstoppable monsters that want to tear you limb from limb. These titles take horror up to a whole new level and are well worth your time.

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition

Lastly, we have Persona 5 Royal, which is on sale for 55% off – down to just £24.74. Persona 5 was considered to be one of the best RPGs available on PlayStation consoles, and Persona 5 Royal added several updates as well as all-new content to enjoy. With hundreds of hours of gameplay to be squeezed from this game, you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck – especially if you take advantage of this limited-time discount.