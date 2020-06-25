Is 11Mb broadband fast enough for my home? That's a very specific question as it's a very specific price point where you will end up paying more for your connection if you go over. So, to make sure you're not wasting any cash, we've clarified it so you can pick the best broadband deal.

A fibre broadband connection is a top option. This can be affordable but also allows you the option to upgrade your speeds should you want or need to in the future.

Do I need fast broadband?

To find out what you need, first of all take a broadband speed test. Then you know what you've currently got. After that it's time to think about what you want.

For a single person or a couple then an 11Mb line could be enough. While speeds advertised are usually higher than what you get, this amount does offer a buffer on most needs. A good measure is video streaming.

Netflix says that if you want to stream in HD then you'll need a 5Mb line as a minimum. So with that 11Mb line you should be good for 1080P HD streaming with some spare for someone else to be using a phone, laptop or smart speaker just fine.

However, for UHD quality, Netflix recommends a 25Mb line. So, simply put, if you want the highest quality then you'll need more than an 11Mb line.

Should I go faster than an 11Mb line?

While an 11Mb line can cover the basics, if you want a solid buffer then you may want to go higher. For smart Wi-Fi connected devices, using that bandwidth in the background, phones, laptops, TVs and more on at once, this line may struggle.

So if you're a family, with lots of devices online at once, you may want to opt for a little more speed.

When you keep in mind that 11Mb is the maximum you'll get, and realistically it will be a lot lower once it's gone through your router, it starts to sound limiting.

What broadband is fast enough?

Want to go for more than that 11Mb line? Then you may want to try a provider that offers really high top-end speeds so you have the option to upgrade as you need in the future.

There are lots of options out there for you to check out, with hard wired superfast BT broadband or Virgin Media broadband offering maximum speeds where available. These can be pricey though so do consider which is best from the broader options out there. To get the cheapest but fastest in your area, we've taken the work out of searching for you in our fibre broadband deals feature.

