Get double the data with Vodafone's mobile broadband and SIM only deals

Vodafone has launched a new promotion, running until March 25. With this offer, anyone who's after new SIM only deals or mobile broadband can score some of the best prices on the market.

Across a range of SIMs, broadband routers and dongles, Vodafone has either doubled the data or drastically cut the prices. This has resulted in some pretty excellent deals.

These discounts range from a £4 a month saving on 1-month rolling mobile broadband with unlimited data, through to a six months half price unlimited data SIM and more.

Below we've picked out the best of these offers or you can head directly to Vodafone to see them all in one place.

Vodafone's mobile broadband deals:

Vodafone mobile Wi-Fi | 1-month rolling contract | £35 upfront | Unlimited data | £32 £28 a month

If you're looking for a temporary internet plan on a budget, this is an excellent option to go for. It supplies you with unlimited data on a 1-month rolling contract while only charging £28 a month. That's down from £32 and one of the best prices on the market right now. Upfront, you only need to pay £35.

Vodafone mobile Wi-Fi | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | 60GB data | £20 a month

If the above is more than you'd like to pay and you know you don't mind being tied in for a long time, this option will be much more affordable. For £20 a month, you're getting 60GB of data. It is important to note that for a lot of people, this won't be enough, especially if you're working from home. But if you're on a budget, it's a great option to go with.

Vodafone's SIM only deals:

Vodafone Max SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £15 per month for first six, then £30 a month

This is an excellent option for a number of reasons. Firstly, it's on Vodafone's Max plan meaning unlimited data, calls and texts with no speed caps. Secondly, for the first six months of your contract, you're only having to pay £15 a month and for the rest of it, it only goes up to £30.

Vodafone data only SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data | £14 per month for first six, then £28 a month

If you just need a SIM for a tablet or to put into a router that you have, this will be a great option. Right now, Vodafone is charging half the price for the first six months at just £14 and then for the rest of the contract, £28. That makes it slightly cheaper than the above, but you won't get calls and texts, just data.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to already have a phone line.