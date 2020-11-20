Surface Pro 7 is cheaper than ever with £240 off ahead of Black Friday

The Surface Pro 7 currently has a rather cracking discount over at Amazon, with no less than £240 knocked off the price of the tablet as we approach Black Friday.

Of course, that isn’t really surprising – Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually see chunky discounts on last year’s Surface hardware, so why would 2020 be any different?

Having 27% taken off the price of the Surface Pro 7 is very impressive, though, for sure. That means you now have to pay £659 for the tablet which comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

This price equals the best we’ve ever seen for Microsoft’s tablet, and in fact beats it – just – by a pound (the Surface Pro 7 was reduced to £660 for Amazon Prime Day).

Note that this deal is for the Surface Pro 7 tablet only, meaning you don’t get a Type Cover keyboard included – that must be purchased separately (as ever with Microsoft’s hybrid, unless you buy a bundle).

Even so, the Pro 7 is a steal at this price level. It comes with more powerful hardware than its predecessor, and that includes a 10th-gen Intel quad-core processor, so software will run that bit more smoothly.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the Surface Pro 7 where you are below.

