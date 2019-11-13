Currys PC World has knocked up to £300 off certain laptops in its early Black Friday sale

It seems like Currys isn't waiting for Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 to begin cutting the prices, as it's just launched a wave of pretty tempting laptop deals that cut the prices of some models by up to £300.

The HP Pavillion 14 is one of the laptops getting a price cut, and it's a great 14-inch laptop for all-round use. Currys is offering deals on a variety of configurations for the HP Pavilion 14 with the choice of an Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. This lets you choose a version of the laptop that best suits your needs and budget.

Currys has also cut the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad S14 by £100, bringing it down to just £299. This is a decent enough laptop for working on, though the 4GB RAM is on the low side. Currys is offering a better specced version too, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for £400 – a saving of £130 and a much more powerful laptop. In this case, we recommend going for the more expensive option.

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM: £529 £349 at Currys

Save £180 off this budget laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB RAM, so it's not a bad performer for day-to-day tasks, but the 4GB RAM is a bit on the low side. Still, for the price this is great as a secondary laptop or a device for students.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

Now this is more like it. If your budget can stretch to it, paying a bit more for this version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a much more powerful device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250: £949 £649 at Currys

Fancy more power? Currys has knocked a huge £300 off the most powerful version of the HP Pavillion 14, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also features an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, which can handle a bit of light gaming as well.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Intel Core i75, 8GB RAM: £529 £399 at Currys

While there is a cheaper model of the IdeaPad S14 on sale for Curry's Black Friday event, it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which we think is a bit too low for most people, so go for this version instead. It ups the RAM to 8GB, has a Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD for £130 off.View Deal

All of these laptops are decent enough low and midrange laptops, so are good for day-to-day tasks, but not much else. If you want something to play games on, check out our pick of the best gaming laptops instead.

It's also worth noting that all the laptops on this page come with Windows 10 S installed, which is a limited version of Windows 10. The good news is that it is easy to switch from Windows 10 S to the full version of Windows 10.

