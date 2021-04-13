Best laptops for mining 2021: top notebooks for mining cryptocurrencies

A gigantic mining PC that chugs electricity is hardly a prerequisite to get started mining for cryptocurrency. Check out our list of the best mining laptops you can buy today, as we’ve gathered up all the best laptops that can be used for mining.

Prior to heading out and dropping a load of cash on the best gaming laptop to get your mining operation moving, let’s stop and think about a few things. First of all, you need to figure out which cryptocurrency you’re going to pursue. Next, even if you already have a suitable mining laptop, there’s the harsh truth that some cryptocurrencies have died off. Finally, that’s not to mention that certain cryptocurrencies (hint: Zcash and Ethereum among others) are just easier to mine on mobile hardware than others like Bitcoin.

Also take a look at the warranty of the laptop you’re looking at. A one year warranty is pretty standard these days and keep in mind that you’ll be putting it through a ton of stress while mining, so you want to make sure your investment doesn’t burst into flames.

At this point, you might be saying, “Hold on, why even use a laptop for mining?” Fair question. Well, the best mining laptops will be much more compact and portable than a traditional mining rig, so you can get some mining done on the road, without having to travel in a caravan. Also, laptops are more available with an included GPU which is easier than trying to find a mining GPU for a desktop build. Read on to find the best mining laptops on the market in 2021.

The best mining laptops at a glance

1. Dell G5 15 5000 Gaming Laptop A powerful laptop for mining Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel 6-Core i7-10750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GBRAM RAM: 16GB DDR4, up to 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD Storage: 1 TB SSD Reasons to buy + Fantastic value + Solid graphics Reasons to avoid - Price

Gaming laptops make for great mining laptops because they feature powerful GPUs that can boost your mining results. This makes the Dell G5 15 5000 Gaming Laptop a great option for anyone looking to mine while on the go. This laptop offers fantastic value for the money, especially compared to similar gaming laptops. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics Memory is a good performer when it comes to mining, and it’s backed up aptly by the hexa core Intel Core i7 processor. The Wi-Fi is also 6th generation 802.11ax for a solid wireless connection.

2. Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop Mining with style Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD Storage: 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,049.99 View at Razer Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Tons of GPU power + Stylish Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re looking for the best laptop for mining, you’ve likely had your eyes on a bunch of thick, bulky behemoths. But, these days, you can get a huge amount of performance out of a thin and light gaming machine like the 2021 Razer Blade. Packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a Core i7 processor, you’ll be able to make your ROI in no time. Just be ready for that hefty price tag.

3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H 8-CoreGraphics Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6” QHD 240Hz Storage: 1 TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,199 View at Amazon Prime £2,248.75 View at Amazon £3,349.99 View at Razer Reasons to buy + Serious performance + A desktop experience you can carry Reasons to avoid - Off-putting price - Short battery life

Razer has finally brought us a full desktop replacement that doesn’t look like a desktop replacement. Coming in at just 0.7 inches thick and providing a 4K panel, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop also brings serious power in a manageable package. And, when it comes to mining, this is a great choice, as it features a powerful GPU, combined with a great processor and plenty of RAM.

If you’re still trying to mine cryptocurrencies, you’re going to need something incredibly powerful, as it’s getting harder and harder to make a buck. Luckily, the MSI GE75 Raider Gaming has all the power you could hope for in a laptop – as long as you have the space. This is a gigantic desktop replacement laptop with all the horsepower that brings. Just don’t expect to be able to travel with this thing easily.

5. Dell XPS 15 A good, portable, mining laptop Specifications CPU: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 16GB DDR4-2933MHz Screen: 15.6 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £1,749 View at Amazon £1,849 View at very.co.uk £2,379 View at Littlewoods Reasons to buy + Amazing power + Sublime screen + Slim design Reasons to avoid - Poor webcam

The fantastic Dell XPS 15 is great for mining, thanks to its discrete GPU. Plus, it has a stylish, ultra-portable design, so it can easily be carried around with you if you need to get some mining done while traveling. Also, the machined aluminum exterior provides a premium feel to this stylish laptop.

There's no way around it – laptops are expensive, especially if you need powerful hardware. So, if you’re looking to save some cash to make your ROI easier to obtain, the HP Pavilion 15 is a great option. This mid-range laptop has a respectable amount of power, while keeping the price at an approachable level. The low cost means you have less of an initial outlay to make back, but because it doesn’t exactly feature the fastest GPU, just be sure to keep realistic expectations on potential earnings.

7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop A hugely powerful laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6” 144Hz FHD IPS Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £1,149.99 View at argos.co.uk £1,299 View at Amazon £1,399.99 Preorder at Laptops Direct Reasons to buy + Astonishingly powerful + Innovative and quiet cooling Reasons to avoid - Laughable battery life - Poor keyboard and ergonomics

Thanks to Nvidia Max-Q tech, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the beloved thinness of the best Ultrabooks with the performance that can make some serious cash while mining. It’s powerful, thin and basically silent if you don’t like noise during your everyday routine. It costs a pretty penny, but it could be a wise investment for a sharp miner as it's one of the best Asus laptops for gaming.

8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop The hulk Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6” 240Hz Pantone Validated FHD Display Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £1,999 View at Currys PC World Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely powerful + Upgradeable Reasons to avoid - Bulky and expensive

If you’re looking for a laptop for mining, raw horsepower means a lot. And, if that’s all you need, and you don’t really care about being able to fit the laptop in your backpack, then you’ll want to take a look at the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop. With an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor 16 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q, you should be able to reach unbelievable hash rates. This is great news, as this is plenty of power to get to work at mining cryptocurrency.