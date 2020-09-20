Best Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases to protect your phone

The Samsung Galaxy S20 doesn't come cheap, and that goes even more-so for the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. But, for all the money it takes to buy them, they aren't made substantially more durable than other phones.

So, if you want to be sure you're getting the most out of your Galaxy S20 by giving it a long life, you should be seriously considering a case to protect it as much as possible.

Even if you got a good deal on the Galaxy S20, it's worth making sure your phone will stay in one piece, so we've put together this guide to the best cases for each phone in one place.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen's Tough Armor is a trusty go-to when you want to add a solid case to your phone without spending too much. The Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S20 combines three layers of protections to ensure your phone can hold up against being dropped far better than without a case.

The raised edges of the case will also help protect the fancy, 120Hz display and the multi-camera array on each side of the phone. There's even a handy kickstand built into the case, so you can go hands-free.

Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung always has some exciting cases for its own phones, and that's best exemplified in the S-View Flip Cover. This case gives your Galaxy S20 protection on the front, back, and edges.

The folio cover keeps your screen protected, while a viewing area turns a small portion of your display into an active notification zone even while the cover is closed. However, the cover isn't held shut with a clasp or magnet, so it may not offer as great of drop protection as some other folio-style cases.

LC.Imeeke folio case

This may be a brand you've never heard of, but we've put the LC.Imeeke case through the ringer, and it holds up great as an affordable folio case. It has a fairly basic holder for the phone, but it does offer protection all around the phone and has accurate cut-outs for ports and speakers.

The folio portion of the case is built well above its weight-class, with a great feel and a handy clasp. Inside the cover there are several card slots, including a transparent ID slot, as well was a cash holder. While it can hold more than three cards, over-filling makes it hard for the magnetic clasp to stay shut.

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series

What's better than a case and a PopSocket independently? A case and a PopSocket together. The Otter + Pop Symmetry Series offers the best of both, with a heavy-duty case to protect your Galaxy S20 and an attached PopSocket for easy holding.

The PopSocket has a recessed anchor point, so it stays low-profile when you're not using it, and you can swap out for different attachments. It comes at a slightly higher price than many other cases, but OtterBox makes quality cases.

Zizo Bolt Series

The Zizo Bolt Series is a hefty case for the Galaxy S20. It offers multiple layers of protection to hold up against life's occasional mishaps, including drops up to 12 feet. The case features a kickstand on the back for convenience.

There is also a holster clip for the case, and that also can work as a kickstand as well as an ID or credit card holder. You'll also get a lanyard with the case to help avoid drops. In terms of versatility, this case is a winner.

Shieldon folio case

Shieldon has the folio case for you if you love a bit of leather. This case features a soft TPU sleeve for the Galaxy S20, providing it with a decent level of protection. The folio portion then adds even more protection with a thick layer of leather for the front and back.

The front cover can hold shut magnetically, but a proper clasp likely would have been more secure. There's also room in the folio cover for cash and several cards, which are protected with RFID blocking material. It will add considerable thickness to your phone, but you can ditch your wallet.

Otterbox Strada Series Case

If you don't mind spending a bit of extra cash on a case, then OtterBox's Strada Series case is a premium, high-protection folio case for your Galaxy S20. It has two card slots on the inside of the folio cover, so you can leave your wallet at home on the occasional night out.

The cover holds shut with magnets for a bit more security than a loose cover. With the cover and polycarbonate shell, your Galaxy S20 will be protected on all sides. And, you're getting a classy look with leather all around.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you don't want to cover up your Galaxy S20 because you're a big fan of the way it looks, then you should check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. This is an entirely clear case that will let you continue to see the metal frame and the original color of your device.

This case combines a polycarbonate back and soft TPU bumpers to protect your phone, so neither a case nor cracked glass will mar the aesthetics of your Galaxy S20.

When you get a Galaxy S20, you're getting a premium phone with a fanciful glass on the ear and a chic, metal frame. One downside to a case is that those aspects get covered up. The X-Doria Defense Shield Series makes up for that with anodized aluminum on the outside of the case and a clear back panel.

With this case, you'll still get that feel for metal when you hold your phone, and your Galaxy S20's back glass will still get to shimmer. Plus, this case is tested for drops from up to 10 feet, so you know you're getting solid protection as well. Even with that level of defense, this case supports wireless charging without you needing to remove the case.

SupCase UB Pro Series

If your primary concern is protection, then check out the SupCase UB Pro Series case. It's a bit of a tank, but SupCase has tested this for drop protection up to 20 feet as well as dozens of drops from four feet. The case achieves this protection with the trust combination of polycarbonate and soft TPU.

The case has a kickstand on the back that can also serve as a grip while you're holding the phone, or it can slide into a low-profile position. SupCase even includes a holster, so your phone will be extra safe when you're not using it.