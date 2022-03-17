Best label printers 2022: the leading printers for labelling, filing and receipt printing

When a hand-written label just isn’t good enough, a specialized label printer will give you the professional finish you are looking for, and there’s an astonishing variety of them to choose from. They range in cost and sophistication from a simple handheld printer that’ll spit out black and white sticky labels on demand, to desktop devices that producing barcodes, receipts and full-color stickers. To help you choose, we have combed the market to find the very best label printers available to buy right now.

Before selecting your label printer, ask yourself what you need it to do. For basic labelling and filing, a direct thermal printer delivering ticker-tape-style labels of single-line monochrome characters might be enough. In which case, we have some highly affordable and portable products to choose from on our list. Printers like the excellent Brother P-Touch Cube take thin rolls of printable sticky tape, which are also reasonably priced.

For larger labels, price tags and receipts you’ll find mid-priced desktop and portable printers able to print your design on rolls of special proprietary paper and stickers. These tend also to use thermal transfer paper rather than relying on bulky ink cartridges. For full-color labels and crafting projects you will probably need a miniature inkjet printer and we have those on the list too. For home crafting, corporate branding and retail labelling, check out the very best label printers.

Brother P-touch CUBE PT-P300BT P-Cube makes labelling affordable and fun Specifications Category: Thermal transfer label printer Color: various single colors available Paper size: up to 12mm tape width Weight: 0.4kg Reasons to buy + Low initial price + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Small label size - Expensive tape reels

The P-Touch Cube uses thermal transfer to print onto a variety of Brother’s rolled paper tape and fabric ribbons. It requires no cartridges or cables, while batteries are included to make it truly portable. It’s controlled by a very user-friendly iOS/Android app, which makes it easy to design your labels from a wide choice of fonts and templates.

The satisfyingly square printer has only two buttons, one to turn it on/off and another to cut the printed tape. Depending on the type of tape you choose, you’ll be able to make sticky colored labels of different widths, or personalized fabric ribbons for gift wrapping and garment labelling. The bundled white tape is laminated, making it fade resistant and able to survive the freezer, the microwave and the dishwasher. This inexpensive printer is effective, easy and fun to use, though the rolls of tape are somewhat expensive.

2. Dymo LabelWriter 550 Fast and flexible label printing Specifications Category: Thermal transfer label printer Color: Monochrome Paper size: up to 58mm tape width Weight: 0.6kg Reasons to buy + Rapid print speed + Variety of label sizes Reasons to avoid - Black and white only

This compact thermal transfer printer is perfect for printing address labels, barcodes, name badges and price tags. It’s a simple and very speedy desktop device that can deliver up to sixty-two monochrome labels per minute.

You can create and customize your labels using the free Dymo Connect Mac/Windows software and print wirelessly onto Dymo’s range of plastic and paper label rolls. The included software can tell you the size, type and number of labels reaming on the roll. It’s a reasonably rugged design that’ll sit just as happily on your desk, or in a laboratory or warehouse.

3. Epson ColorWorks TM-C3500 Colorful and durable labels Specifications Category: Thermal transfer label printer Color: Full color Paper size: up to 104mm tape width Weight: 12kg Reasons to buy + Detailed, durable labels + Individual pigment inks Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This miniature inkjet printer uses four individual pigment-based inks to create high-resolution full-color labels that dry more quickly than dye-based inks. They are more durable too, ensuring these sticky labels are smudge and water resistant straight away.

It prints quickly at 103mm per second on a variety of paper and laminated media, and comes with software to help you design your labels. The initial purchase price may seem high, but with individual cartridges available separately, the running cost is lower than most label printers and the print quality is high.

4. Zebra ZD420T Feature rich label printer earns its stripes Specifications Category: Thermal transfer label printer Color: Monochrome Paper size: up to 109mm ribbon width Weight: 2kg Reasons to buy + Flexible connectivity + Broad blank media options Reasons to avoid - No Mac software support

This rugged label printer uses thermal transfer technology to print on rolls of paper between 15 and 112mm in width. That’s broad enough to print tickets, receipts, visitor passes, price tags or address labels. You can design these using the free software via your iOS, Android, or Windows device and there are several ways to get connected.

Wi-Fi is built and it can join your local wireless network, but it also offers Bluetooth in for making a direct connection and even an NFC module. It’s a fairly solid looking unit that can sit on your desk, or travel with you when you purchase the optional high-capacity battery pack.

5. Epson LabelWorks LW-PX400 Truly portable label printing on the go Specifications Category: Thermal transfer label printer Color: Monochrome Paper size: up to 24mm tape width Weight: 590g Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Simple and effective Reasons to avoid - Limited media sizes

This compact and lightweight label printer takes regular AA batteries (not included) and connects wirelessly to your PC or mobile device via Bluetooth, so it will work anywhere. It even comes with a clip-one rubber drop-guard.

Thermal transfer technology means there’s no ink to worry about, you simply buy the rolls of special laminated self-adhesive tape which come in cartridges that slot in easily. There are a few different width and color options to choose from and you get a roll of laminated white 12mm tape in the box. You also get an AC adapter and USB cable for hardwired desktop use.