SIM only deal bargain: grab unlimited data from Three with a major discount

Three's unlimited data SIM only deal seems to have come and gone in different forms more than we can count now. But we think it's safe to say, its latest iteration is the best yet.

You still pay £22 a month for an unlimited data cap - a price a few quid a month below the majority of the market. However, Three has now thrown in a bit of an added incentive.

For the first six months of the contract, you only need to pay half the price. That means six months of £11 payments and an overall saving of £66 on the best SIM only offering out there.

And the news gets even better, if you're looking for a new SIM-free phone to pair with your new SIM, Amazon Prime Day is currently in full-swing, packed full of top mobile phone deals. The only possible down side is that you have to commit to this tariff for a full two years.

You can see this deal in full down below, including just how much you'll be saving. Or if you want something different from your SIM (something a little bit cheaper, maybe?) then consult our SIM only deals guide for the rest of the market's offers.

Three's half price SIM only deal in full:

Three SIM only deal | 24-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month, and £11 per month for the first 6 months

For some, that unlimited data cap is an absolute blessing. You can stream to your hearts content and not worry for a second about how much data you have left. And at half the price for the first six months, this is a excellent price to pay for it. With a major overall drop in price, this is the best SIMO offering around.

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal down below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding

SIM only deals for commitment-phobes

Feeling jittery about being tied into this contract for two long years?

If you want more flexibility to cancel, then check out Smarty's £18.75 per month unlimited data SIM that only makes you commit to 30 days at a time instead.

That's an excellent price to be paying on unlimited data but you will need to hurry as it ends on July 16.

