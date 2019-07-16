Get thirsty for this SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker deal for Amazon Prime Day

Ahh sparkling water. You either love it or you hate it. If you're firmly in the 'love it' camp, this is an Amazon Prime Day deal for you – but act fast, this deal is already selling out fast.

The SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker has had a big reduction of 32%, saving you a total of £32 and bringing you a fantastic at-home sparkling water maker for only £67.99 – that's less than you'd spend on a night out for a lifetime (maybe) of fizzy goodness.

Sodastream Spirit sparkling water maker: £99.99 now £67.99

All the sparkling water you could ever want, bottled and made at home. Save 32% on this DIY drinks maker thanks to an Amazon Prime Day promotional offer.View Deal

This sparkling water maker from Sodastream may not be the most advanced out there, but it's simple-to-use, slim and stylish enough for any kitchen and produces sparkling water in no time.

It's a convenient way to add some fizz to your water, but it's also a great way to cut down on single use plastics – no more buying water out and about. Instead you just fill the maker with regular still water, press a button to carbonate it and seconds later it's all done.

This device comes with a 60 litre CO2 aluminium gas carbonator, which means you can make up to 60 litres of sparkling drinks and then exchange the bottle when it's empty too.