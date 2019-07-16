Clean up with huge savings on Oral-B electric toothbrushes on Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

An electric toothbrush can make a huge difference to your oral health, and Amazon is offering huge discounts on premium Oral-B toothbrushes for Amazon Prime Day, with up to £140 off selected models.

These premium toothbrushes offer some very advanced features to help maintain the health of your teeth and gums, such as pressure sensors to warn you if you're brushing too hard (putting you at risk of tooth erosion and gum damage), timers to make sure you're brushing for the recommended two minutes, and smart guides to help ensure you're thoroughly cleaning each part of your mouth.

It's hard to put a price on oral health, so these deals are well worth a look, and there's a toothbrush for every budget.

The best electric toothbrush deals on Prime Day

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Toothbrush: £49.80 £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 65% off this high-end Oral-B electric toothbrush – one of the biggest discounts on Amazon Prime Day. It can remove up to twice as much plaque as a manual toothbrush, and gently whitens teeth by removing stains. There's pressure control to stop you brushing too hard as well. A great investment in the health of your teeth and gums.

View Deal

Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 Toothbrush: £229.99 £89.99

There's a frankly ridiculous £140 off this premium electric toothbrush for Prime Day, bringing it well under £100. Its dentist-inspired head rotates, oscillates and pulsates to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, and it has five cleaning modes including deep cleaning, whitening and sensitive. This kit includes a separate smart timer, which connects via Bluetooth and gives you real-time feedback on your brushing technique.

View Deal

Can't see an electric toothbrush you like? Check out these other deals on some of the best models around...