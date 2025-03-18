New OLED pixel breakthrough could make TVs, phones, watches and more much more energy efficient – and brighter

News
By published

Don't expect to see it in your TV this year, but this new tech is getting experts excited

Images showing green OLED with microscope close-up and illustration of helical stacks
(Image credit: Seung-Je Woo / Ritu Chowdhury / Eindhoven University of Technology)
  • Chiral semiconductors use a few tricks from Mother Nature
  • The same brightness with much less energy usage
  • Big implications for future computers as well as displays

A breakthrough new OLED technology could mean smartwatches with longer battery life, more energy-efficient TVs, and even brighter displays all around.

The breakthrough comes from researchers at the University of Cambridge and the Eindhoven University of Technology, and it revolves around what are called chiral semiconductors.

The research shows that these semiconductors can deliver "record-breaking" brightness and efficiency, and that could be a really big deal for any device with a display from the smallest smartwatch to the most massive OLED TV.

Here comes the science bit

One of the biggest energy drains in screens is the use of polarization layers, which in OLED TVs are generally used to reduce ambient light leakage, ensure the precise contrast the tech is known for. But this filtering process absorbs a lot of light – the firm American Polarizers Inc says that any polarizer absorbs more than 50% of the light going through it; that's a lot of wasted energy.

This new technology is different because it does its own polarization.

According to Eindhoven University of Technology, the semiconductor that the researchers have developed emits circularly polarized light that "carries information about the ‘left or right-handedness’ of electrons." Where normal silicon semiconductors are symmetrical, chiral molecules are left- or right-handed and mirror one another. The most famous example of that is in DNA, where they form the double helix we know so well.

Making chiral semiconductors has proven to be very difficult, but the researchers have found a way. Taking their inspiration from nature, the researchers created right- and left-handed spiral columns from stacks of semiconducting molecules. And those columns could transform the best OLED TVs, the best smartwatches, and everything in between.

According to Professor Sir Richard Friend from Cambridge University, who co-led the research, “Unlike rigid inorganic semiconductors, molecular materials offer incredible flexibility – allowing us to design entirely new structures, like chiral LEDs. It’s like working with a Lego set with every kind of shape you can imagine, rather than just rectangular bricks.”

The semiconductor the team has created is based on a material known as triazatruxene, or TAT for short. It self-assembles into a helix and electrons can spiral along it; the university describes it as being like the head of a screw.

Those structures can be incorporated into OLED panels, as co-first author Rituparno Chowdhury, from Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory, explains. "We’ve essentially reworked the standard recipe for making OLEDs like we have in our smartphones, allowing us to trap a chiral structure within a stable, non-crystallising matrix."

The circularized, polarized LEDs demonstrated "record-breaking efficiency, brightness and polarization, making them the best of their kind," Eindhoven University of Technology says.

We're still years away from seeing this technology in any of the best TVs. But it's a big breakthrough that's relevant not just to TVs and other electronic items. According to Eindhoven University of Technology it also has big implications for quantum computing and what's known as "spintronics": a field of research that uses electrons' spin to store and process information, and that one day may lead to faster, more secure computers.

You might also like

See more Television News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Samsung S95F OLED TV
New cheaper blue OLED material breakthrough could be great news for OLED TVs – and every other device
Samsung Micro LED 76-inch at CES 2024
Why micro-LED TVs won't replace mini-LED or projectors any time soon, and why they may always have OLED's on-going problem
Image of Jones the cat from the movie Aliens, shown on the LG G4 OLED TV. A floor lamp emitting blue light is to the right of the TV.
The TV tech to watch out for in 2025, from even brighter OLEDs to better LCDs
Panasonic Z95B OLED TV showing image of people in colorful clothing dancing
LG 'four-stack' OLED TV panel explained: I've seen the dazzling 4,000-nit panel, and here's how it works
Samsung S95C OLED TV with yellow flowers on screen
What is QD-OLED? The hybrid OLED TV tech explained
Hisense and Samsung TV sets with RGB backlights on show at CES 2025
RGB backlighting explained: the next big thing in mini-LED's fight against OLED TVs
Latest in Televisions
Images showing green OLED with microscope close-up and illustration of helical stacks
New OLED pixel breakthrough could make TVs, phones, watches and more much more energy efficient – and brighter
Google Chromecast 2
Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
Roku TV on wall in living room setting
Roku tests showing ads before you even reach the home screen, and it's infuriating users
The Samsung S95F TV showing a bird, with a very slight reflection haze next to the bird&#039;s head
I tested Samsung's new flagship OLED TV, and it fixes my one key flaw with its predecessor, and has mind-blowing brightness
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Latest in News
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
an image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Finally! One UI 7 has a release date - here are the Samsung phones that’ll get it first
Google Cloud logo
Google to acquire cloud security platform Wiz in $32 billion deal
GIMP 3.0 interface from the website
Our favorite free photo editor finally got the update it deserves - and these are the top 5 features designers should know about
More about televisions
Roku TV on wall in living room setting

Roku tests showing ads before you even reach the home screen, and it's infuriating users
The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.

One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price
Maui and Moana stand on a beach looking smug

Moana 2 achieves demigod status as the movie sets new streaming record on Disney+
See more latest
Most Popular
Maui and Moana stand on a beach looking smug
Moana 2 achieves demigod status as the movie sets new streaming record on Disney+
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
BYD Han L
BYD’s latest electric vehicle platform can add 249-miles of range in just five minutes – your move Tesla!
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #647)
Starfield
Starfield could be getting a PS5 release after fans spot a PlayStation logo on work-in-progress Creation
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
DeepSeek on a mobile phone
More US government departments ban controversial AI model DeepSeek