LG C5 OLED TV: what we want to see

The LG C5 OLED TV is one of the most highly anticipated TVs of 2025. Its predecessor, the LG C4 has solidified its reputation as a top-tier, mid-range OLED TV, offering exceptional picture quality, advanced gaming features, and a host of innovations, including LG's Alpha 9 AI processor.

The C4's support for up to 144Hz refresh rates, enhanced brightness across all screen sizes, and Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode all made it a standout in LG's 2024 lineup. However, while the LG C4 is an exceptional TV, there’s always room for improvement in the coming year.

The promise of a brighter OLED panel, smarter AI, and better gaming optimisations in its LG C5 OLED successor has sparked discussions among tech enthusiasts tracking the best TVs.

As LG continues to push OLED innovation, the next-generation C-series TV is expected to expand the boundaries of what mid-range OLEDs can achieve. So we thought it would be fun to outline a wish list for the LG C5 OLED, focusing on areas where the C4 could be enhanced.

From improved brightness and audio capabilities to refined AI and design tweaks, we’ll explore how LG can elevate the C-series to even greater heights in the competitive OLED TV market.

(Image credit: Future)

LG C5 OLED TV: improved performance and gaming features

To start us off, one of the most significant areas for improvement is the brightness of the panel. While the C4 introduced noticeable gains through its use of the Alpha 9 AI processor and Brightness Booster feature, the C5 could aim for even higher peak brightness levels.

Such an upgrade would make HDR content even more impactful and improve visibility in brightly lit rooms. Additionally, better panel uniformity, especially in darker scenes and across larger sizes, could address some common OLED concerns and enhance the viewing experience.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the gaming side of things, the C5 could take the strong foundation laid by the C4 and expand its appeal further. LG including 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support in the C4 was a significant step forward, but the next generation could optimise Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) performance for different game genres and include enhanced input lag reduction.

Expanding cloud gaming support for platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming would cater to the increasing number of gamers relying on streaming services. Furthermore, adding dedicated gaming modes that automatically adapt to genres – whether action, RPG, or sports – would make the C5 a dream TV for gamers.

In terms of software, LG’s AI-powered features, such as upscaling and motion smoothing, already stand out, but we think there could be room for more.

LG's processor in the C5 could be designed to learn user preferences more effectively over time, and we'd welcome improvements to LG’s webOS UI, such as reducing bloatware, speeding up app load times, and simplifying navigation.

(Image credit: Future)

LG C5 OLED TV: design, sustainability, and accessibility

When we tested the LG C4, we loved its slim, elegant design, which seamlessly blends into various room setups. For the C5, LG could further improve on these aesthetics by focusing on practical enhancements, such as better cable management solutions and more wall-mount-friendly designs.

A thoughtful approach to integrating the TV into living spaces, such as offering bezel-less options or customisable stands, could also add an extra layer of versatility. Moreover, a more robust chassis could allow for better sound quality and a refined screen coating to further reduce glare would make the TV more functional in a wider range of environments, including those with tricky ambient lighting.

Sustainability is another area where the C5 could set a benchmark. The TV industry is increasingly emphasising eco-friendly practices, and LG has the opportunity to lead by example.

Using recyclable materials in the construction of the TV, adopting greener manufacturing processes, and including energy-saving modes that don't overly compromise picture quality would all be positives.

Content accessibility is also critical for next-gen TVs. While the C4 already supports advanced features like Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, the C5 could broaden its appeal by including support for more HDR formats – specifically, HDR10+.

We would also like to see LG bring back to US models ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV tuning capability, a feature that was omitted in the LG C4.

Finally, LG should strive to keep the C5 competitively priced while ensuring that key features remain accessible across the entire size range. Offering optional upgrades, such as a bundled premium soundbar or advanced calibration packages, would cater to enthusiasts without alienating budget-conscious consumers.

(Image credit: Future)

LG C5 OLED TV: the best TV of 2025?

The LG C5 OLED has the potential to solidify LG's dominance in the OLED TV market by building on the strengths of the C4 and addressing areas for improvement.

By doing simple things like enhancing performance with brighter panels and adding gaming-centric features like optimised VRR and broader cloud gaming support, LG can appeal to movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Advancements in AI could further enhance the user experience through smarter personalisation and an even more streamlined webOS interface, making the C5 a seamless entertainment hub, and possibly the best TV of 2025.