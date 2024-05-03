Hisense's 2024 TV range goes bigger and brighter than ever - with 110-inch screens and 3,000 nits brightness

Hisense has announced the availability of its 2024 TV range, and once again, mini-LED is the panel technology of choice. This time, however, Hisense has gone brighter and bigger than it ever has before, with a screen sizes up to 110 inches for 2024, though availability of the largest model, the ULED 110UX, has not yet been announced for the UK.

The Hisense UN range, headlined by the U8N, successor to one of the best TVs of 2023 the Hisense U8K, accompanied by two other models the U7N and U6N, all use mini-LED technology for a brighter picture. The U8N boasts 3,000 nits of brightness, is available in 65 and 75-inch models and comes with gaming features including 144Hz refresh rate. The U7N is available in sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches, supports Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced and also 144Hz refresh rate. Finally, the U6N serves as the entry-level mini-LED entry and is available in sizes ranging from 50 to 75 inches.

The other newest entry is the Hisense E7N PRO. Touted as Hisense’s gaming TV, the E7N PRO is available in sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches and is stacked with gaming features including 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Freesync Premium and 240 High Refresh Rate.

Hisense has also announced its the first manufacturer to come with Freely built-in on all of its UK 2024 TVs. Freely is a new streaming service based in the UK that enables users to watch live TV without the need for a dish or aerial and is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. Hisense also serves as a sponsor for this year’s UEFA Euros 2024.

For a more detailed breakdown of each TV in the range, scroll down. Whilst we don’t have a full list of prices for each model, we’ll be sure to update them when we find out so keep an eye out.

Hisense U8N

The Hisense U8N (shown above) is one of Hisense’s flagship mini-LED models in the UK for 2024. Boasting over 3,000 nits of brightness, with 1600+ and 2000+ dimming zones in the 65 and 75-inch models respectively, Hisense continues to invest in bright mini-LED technology. The U8N also supports all major HDR formats including HDR10+ (adaptive) and Dolby Vision (IQ).

The U8N comes with gaming features including 144Hz refresh rate, VRR including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision gaming. For audio, it features a 2.1.2-channel speaker array and supports Dolby Atmos.

Finally the U8N also has a Low Reflection Screen to cut out reflections in brighter viewing environments and introduces several eco features including a solar-powered remote and a new energy saving mode within the TV itself.

Prices for the U8N start from £1,799.

Hisense U7N

The Hisense U7N also uses mini-LED technology and carries over a lot of the same features of the U8N including HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced support, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and Hisense’s Hi-view Engine Pro, which analyses action on screen frame by frame.

It also carries many of the same gaming features including VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision gaming. For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos.

The U7N comes in a wide variety of sizes, including 55, 65, 75, 85 and 100-inch screens, for those looking for a cinema-sized mini-LED TV at home. Prices for the U7N start from £1,299.

Hisense U6N

The Hisense U6N is the most entry-level set in the mini-LED range and offers a more budget option. Available in 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes, the U6N supports HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, and also features a slightly toned-down version of the Hi-View Engine.

For gaming, the U6N supports VRR and ALLM, but only at a 60Hz refresh rate. Prices for the U6N start at £799.

Hisense E7N PRO

The Hisense E7N PRO is slated as Hisense’s gaming TV for 2024 and whilst it uses QLED technology with a full-array LED backlight rather than the brighter and more premium mini-LED panel tech, it comes equipped with strong gaming features.

Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and VRR including AMD FreeSync Premium, the E7N PRO is available in 55, 65, 75, 85 and 100-inch sizes, giving gamers plenty of options. It also features a Game Bar to adjust settings on the fly when gaming.

The E7N PRO uses AI features including AI Adaptive Depth to adjust depth perception, Ultra motion and AI Sports Mode for those wanting to get the most from sports as well as gaming.

Prices for the E7N PRO start from £799.