Reviews Recap: the week’s 5 biggest reviews, from a mammoth, mid-market mini-LED screen to brilliant bookshelf speakers

It’s been a busy week. With all the Christmas parties, endless gift shopping, and rogue carollers to dodge, we wouldn’t blame you if you’ve fallen behind on the latest products to hit the market. Fortunately, we’re here to update you on the five hottest reviews published on our site this week, so if you’ve missed any you can catch up below.

We’ve had a whole heap of quality products passing through our testing facility during the last seven days. We’ve been trying out TCL’s towering yet competitively priced 98-inch TV, not to mention the multi-talented all-in-one Kanto Ren speakers and Oppo’s impressively powerful standard-level handset.

So, if you’re curious about TechRadar’s Christmas list this year, check out the five best below.

1. TCL 98Q9BK 98-inch TV review: a queen-sized screen that doesn’t cost a king’s ransom

Pros ✅ Solid picture quality ✅ Sound as large as the screen ✅ Great value for 98 inches

Cons ❌ 4K a bit blurred at this size ❌ Shows slight blooming ❌ Occasionally overly bright

The TCL 98Q9BK 98-inch TV is a big deal. Literally, at 98 inches, it’s a huge mini-LED screen that can turn almost any living room into an effective home cinema. But the most impressive thing is that it manages to do so at a price that costs less than many current-gen 65-inch screens, making it absurdly good value.

In return for that spend, you’re not just getting screen estate: it also offers a strong picture in most respects and impressive sound in terms of both volume and expansiveness. There are naturally some compromises, though: 4K resolution won’t look quite as sharp at this size, while the brightness can lack subtlety or cause blooming in some instances. Still, you won’t see such a massive screen for less moolah right now.

2. Oppo Find X8 review: a staggeringly hot performer that’s hard to get your hands on

Pros ✅ Fantastic performance ✅ Capacious battery & fast charging ✅ Proficient camera system

Cons ❌ Hard to get hold of overseas ❌ Lifts too liberally from the iPhone ❌ LTPS display instead of LTPO

The Oppo Find X8 is an absolute powerhouse. It can step out of the shadow of its more premium sibling with its own sizzlingly hot performance, lengthy battery life, lightning-quick rapid charging, and deft camera system. Given that it costs no more than a standard iPhone, Galaxy S or Pixel phone, it is pretty impressive.

It also offers some very innovative features, like a revised cooling system utilizing thermal gel between a reworked graphene sheet and a vapor chamber. However, it does pinch some almost directly from the iPhone. Dynamic Island, anyone? And as it doesn’t rock an LTPO display, its refresh rates only increase in increments between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, meaning you don’t get quite as much range as other screens. But its biggest drawback is that it’s hard to get hold of outside of Asia, which makes us very sad.

3. Kanto Ren review: accomplished, attractive speakers that can hack any task you ask of them

Pros ✅ Modern, attractive-looking speakers ✅ Huge range of connectivity options ✅ Large, full sound

Cons ❌ Bass response can be a little uneven ❌ Finish is a fingerprint magnet ❌ Remote control not always that responsive

The name Kanto Ren may sound like something dreamed up by George Lucas two days before a deadline, but they are that rare thing in a pair of powered speakers: a master of all trades. They combine the well-rounded audio of an integrated hi-fi, the clean, compact build of some stereo monitors, the absurd range of connectivity offered by a standalone amp, and the big, bombastic sound of a TV soundbar.

They have the odd imperfection, though: their bass can occasionally prove a little doughy, while their remote can sometimes be a bit slow on the uptake. However, given their comparatively affordable price tag of $599/£599/€719, they offer some impressive value and a very strong all-around package.

4. Roborock Qrevo Slim review: a smart, squat robo-vac that can squeeze under furniture with ease

Pros ✅ Serious suction and mopping ✅ Very customizable ✅ Fine with thick rugs and raised thresholds

Cons ❌ Small onboard bin ❌ Shallow, but still quite wide ❌ Occasionally gets lost

The Roborock Qrevo Slim is a low-profile robotic vacuum and mop that can comfortably limbo under your furniture, thanks to its refined LIDAR system that needs less height than most of its rivals. Despite this flatter design, it’s still a super competent cleaner; its powerful suction and dual-spinning mops make short work of messes, while its self-charging dock does a great job of emptying it automatically and refueling its water tanks.

It’s also a smart cookie: its AI does an excellent job distinguishing between hard flooring and carpets, happily sailing over both and switching effortlessly between vacuum and mop as required. Its built-in camera can even let you tune in and keep an eye on your pets. All told, it’s a very handy household helper.

5. Brompton Electric P Line Urban review: a well-built, folding e-bike with some odd design choices

Pros ✅ Economical and foldable ✅ Characteristic Brompton design ✅ Solid companion app

Cons ❌ Controls awkward to access ❌ 4-speed range isn't enough

The Brompton Electric P Line Urban maintains the brand’s distinctive design language with a compact build that easily folds up for storage and transport. At the same time, its titanium frame makes it lighter and stronger. But thanks to the addition of a battery at its front, it’s also convenient for saving energy on your commute or making your way up hills.

There are odd choices here and there, admittedly. Its controls are positioned on the front of the battery, which makes them hard to adjust mid-ride – although this can fortunately be addressed using the Brompton App, assuming your phone is mounted on the handle bars. The fact that it only has four gears also feels somewhat limiting, but you can upgrade to 12 if this is a deal breaker for you.