Season 2 of Paramount Plus’ Halo series arrives next week – here’s what the latest trailer tells us

We got very excited about the first, action-heavy trailer for the forthcoming second season of Halo – and now there's a new trailer that ups the excitement even more ahead of the new series' premier next week on February 8.

Compared to the first trailer we saw at the start of the year and the footage from a teaser trailer that launched in December, the new trailer is much shorter – it's just a minute long, compared to the two and a bit minutes of the trailer that dropped earlier this month.

It's a bit less self-consciously epic, but there's new footage of some spectacular-looking aerial battles as well as plasma shields and swords as The Covenant come for the humans on Reach. And it finishes with the choral music from the original game, which never fails to give my goosebumps' goosebumps.

You can check out the trailer for season two of Halo below.

Halo Season 2: what we know so far

Pablo Schreiber is back as the Master Chief, John-117, and we're expecting most of the original cast to rejoin him as the Chief leads his team of Spartan soldiers to battle the Covenant. According to Paramount: "In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold." As you can see from the trailers, the Covenant soon prove him right – and that means he has to find the key to saving humanity or destroying it: the Halo.

That's as far as the released plot goes, but it does sound like we're going to see a race between the Covenant and Master Chief to get to and control the Halo ring world in all its destructive glory. And if the season follows the games, that could mean the arrival of the enemies I hate most out of any video game ever created: The Flood. If you're not a Halo player, think zombies – lots and lots and lots of zombies –and a possible alliance between the humans and the Covenant to battle a mutual enemy.

Speaking to Collider, director Otto Bathurst said that for season two "we've got two main characters from the Covenant, which you're really going to actually get to meet and get to understand, and spend time with and understand what their motives are and what they want... you're going to feel a lot more of a connection to the Covenant, and a couple of the characters we’re bringing out are fan-favorites. So that's going to go well."

Season two of Halo will be streaming on Paramount Plus from February 8, 2024.