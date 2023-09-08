Netflix's One Piece season 2 is ready to go, but two big Netflix hurdles block its path

One Piece season 2 could be ready to launch in 12 to 18 months – but there are two big reasons why it probably won't.

Speaking to Variety, Marty Adelstein, one of the hit Netflix show's producers, suggested that the next installment of the manga-inspired live-action pirate adventure would "be ready to air" before the end of 2024. That's because season 2's scripts have already been written, according to Tomorrow Studios' CEO, so filming could get underway as soon as feasibly possible.

"We’ve got scripts ready," Adelstein confirmed. Asked about a potential timeframe for season 2's release, Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements added: "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

For Adelstein, Clements, and company, though, there are two major factors why One Piece season 2 might not be ready to launch until 2025 at the earliest.

Firstly, Netflix hasn't renewed the series for a second season yet, despite One Piece confirming its place as king of TV high seas earlier this week after it sailed to number one on Netflix's Top 10 TV show charts, and is still mulling over whether to green-light another installment.

The world's best streaming service is also one of numerous studios whose productions have been significantly impacted by the ongoing writers and actors strikes. The strikes have brought every big, in-development movie and TV show to a halt, and until their impasse with Hollywood's biggest entertainment companies is resolved, projects like One Piece season 2 – if indeed it is greenlit – are on indefinite hold.

A statement that'll either make waves or run aground

One Piece is the kind of show that shouldn't be rushed out of the door. (Image credit: Netflix)

Adelstein and Clements' comments about getting a potential second season out of the door within a 12-month timeframe are certainly bold. Clearly, there's enough confidence in One Piece season 2's scripts that a) major rewrites wouldn't be required and b) filming could begin as soon as the industrial action ends.

It's an ambitious plan, and one that Netflix wouldn't be against. After all, the streaming titan will want to *ahem* ride the crest of the wave of success that its successful One Piece live-action adaptation is enjoying. Netflix's global fanbase is loving its take on Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga series, so it makes sense to build on that success and get a second season – again, if Netflix green-lights it – in front of viewers as soon as possible.

The problem with rushing out One Piece season 2 would be that it might not be up to the quality of its predecessor. Season 1 of One Piece's live-action series was in development for over three years before it was ready to launch. In fact, Oda wouldn't sign off on its release until he was happy with Netflix's take on his beloved works.

That cautious approach certainly helped Netflix's One Piece thrive, with 140 million hours streamed in its first five days on the platform. Compare that to Netflix's live-action revamp of Hajime Yatate's legendary Cowboy Bebop series, which was ready to be released just two years after it entered full production.

Sure, its initial 2020 launch was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant it didn't actually arrive until November 2021. Even so, the show was a monumental flop, and led to Cowboy Bebop being cancelled after one season. One Piece's cagey development plan, then, was the right way to go about things.

So yes, Netflix and company will want to hit the ground running with One Piece season 2 if it's renewed, and if its scripts are complete. If it wants to maintain its place as one of the best Netflix shows around, though, another prudent development plan is the best course to chart for its possible sophomore season. Otherwise, One Piece might find itself in choppy waters and/or sink beneath the waves like Cowboy Bebop did.