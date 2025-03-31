Max's #1 most-watched movie is Queer – here are 3 more romantic dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream next
Including another Luca Guadagnino gem
Max has added to its growing A24 library lately with Queer, which is currently the most-watched movie on one of the best streaming services. HBO's streaming platform is home to plenty of great romance movies if you're looking for your next steamy drama after watching the new movie, including more A24 hits that all have great Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
Queer is worthy of a spot on our best Max movies roundup because of its high 77% Tomatometer score, and these recommendations are in a similar league. Plus, each movie in the list below is streaming on Max right now, helping you to make the most of your subscription.
Call Me By Your Name
RT score: 95%
Age rating: R
Runtime: 132 minutes
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Main cast: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar
Before Queer, Guadagnino directed the brilliant Call Me By Your Name, which has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The movie follows 17-year-old Elio, who develops feelings for Oliver, his father's temporary assistant. Despite the fleeting nature of their romance, Elio starts to come to terms with his sexuality through his experiences with Oliver and the great central performances at the heart of this movie make it very special.
It's got drama, melancholy and paints a powerful portrait of a first-love and coming to terms with your identity.
Past Lives
RT score: 95%
Age rating: PG-13
Runtime: 106 minutes
Director: Celine Song
Main cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
Past Lives is one of the most heartbreaking movies I've ever watched, but I recommend it to everyone. Spanning 24 years, the movie follows two childhood friends as they contemplate the nature of their relationship as they grow apart, living different lives. It's also based on director Song's real life experiences, and you can really tell that this is such a deeply personal story for her.
You'll need a lot of tissues for this one as it knows how to tug at the heartstrings, but it's definitely one of my favourite A24 romance movies.
Love Lies Bleeding
RT score: 94%
Age rating: R
Runtime: 104 minutes
Director: Rose Glass
Main cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, Ed Harris
The first Rose Glass movie I saw was Saint Maud, so I was excited to see her next venture and Love Lies Bleeding did not disappoint. If you want some thrills with your romance you won't want to miss this one. While it's a slow burn, it builds to an epic final act, and it's quite the wild ride. Here, we follow a reclusive gym manager and a rising bodybuilder as they enter a relationship against a backdrop of steroid misuse, murder, and more.
It's definitely the most intense pick out of the three but the romantic dynamic between the two leads is brilliant.
