How to watch Watson online and stream Sherlock Holmes sequel from anywhere

Following the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of the dastardly Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) leaves London for Pittsburgh to resume his medical career in this new PBS spinoff. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Watson online and from anywhere.

Watch Watson online

Putting his newly-minted investigative skills to good use, Watson opens a clinic specialising in the treatment of rare diseases. And if the notion of a modern medical drama inspired by the work of Arthur Conan Doyle seems familiar, you may just be one of the millions of viewers of Hugh Laurie smash hit, House. But while this may seem well worn ground, the intriguing part is that this new drama comes from Craig Sweeny, the man behind CBS’ previous ‘Sherlock in modern day’ show, Elementary. And while both Elementary and House were contemporary retellings of Holmes’ story, Watson is squarely focused on the good doctor himself. Although, we wouldn’t be surprised if Moriarty’s work isn’t quite finished.

A look down the cast list will reassure fans of the world’s greatest detective that this interpretation is still steeped in the lore, with Ritchie Coster on board as Shinwell Johnson, originally an informant for Holmes and Watson, here an administrative assistant in the medical practice with a few shady connections, while Rochelle Aytes plays Mary Morstan, Watson’s eventual wife in the novels, but his ex and the clinic’s medical director in this adaptation.

Set to be another curious twist on the Sherlock legend, read on, as we make watching Watson online and from anywhere elementary.

How to watch Watson online in the US

Watson premieres directly after the AFC Championship Game on CBS on Sunday, January 26. The air time is expected to be around 10pm ET / 7pm PT, although post-game coverage may overrun. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Watson on Paramount Plus with Showtime ($12.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($7.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day.

How to watch Watson online in Canada

Watson will air on Global TV in Canada with episodes going out alongside their US broadcast and will also available to stream live or on demand via the Global TV app or online platform. Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It's free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

Can I watch Watson online in the UK?

At time of writing, there is no confirmed release information for Watson in the UK. We'll be sure to keep you posted when we know more.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch Watson online in Australia

Watson is set to stream on Paramount Plus down under, with the first episode due to land on Monday, January 27.

Traveling outside Oz?

All you need to know about Watson

Watson trailer

When is the Watson release date? Watson will arrive in the US and Canada directly following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26. It's expected to air around 10pm ET / 7pm PT. It'll arrive in Australia the following day. A UK release date is TBC.

Watson episode schedule

There's no confirmed episode count for Watson at present, but here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Pilot" – Sunday, January 26

– Sunday, January 26 Episode 2: "Redcoat" – Sunday, February 2

Who is in the cast of Watson?

Morris Chestnut as John Watson

Eve Harlow as Ingrid Derian

Peter Mark Kendall as Stephens Croft and Adam Croft

Inga Schlingmann as Sasha Lubbock

Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson

Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan

What can we expect from Watson? The official synopsis from CBS reads: "Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders six months after the death of his friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though: Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries"