Ryder Cup 2023 live stream: players, schedule and how to watch golf online, what TV channel

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club as Team Europe look to regain the trophy in Italy. Despite losing 19-9 two years ago at Whistling Straits, the omens look good for the Europeans as they have not lost on home soil since 1993.

You can watch every drive, chip and putt with our guide to getting a Ryder Cup live stream - no matter where in the world you are. It's FREE in Italy, too.

Two years ago in Wisconsin, the triumphant American players partied hard after a crushing victory, white Europe’s Rory McIlroy was reduced to tears. Team USA were simply unstoppable as they were cheered on by raucous home crowds, with Dustin Johnson playing some unbelievable golf as he claimed five points for his side.

This time around there is no room in the team for Johnson, or fellow LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau. Even without the powerful duo, the American team looks stacked as it includes 2023 major championship winners Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship), Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) and Brian Harman (The Open Championship).

Team USA also boast the world number one in their line-up. Scottie Sheffler has been in remarkable form this year, winning six times on the PGA Tour and impressed two years ago on his Ryder Cup debut when he secured a resounded 4-and-3 singles match victory over Jon Rahm.

Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, will be out for revenge this time around, as will McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry – who all represented Europe last time out.

The Europeans will also be boosted by the knowledge that a player from Team USA hasn’t won on the PGA or DP World Tour since late July, while Sepp Straka, McIlroy, Hovland and Ludvig Aberg have all triumphed in recent months.

Can an in-form European line-up emerge victorious in Italy? Or will Team USA make it back-to-back victories? The stakes could barely be higher, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2023 Ryder Cup live stream from anywhere.

Can I watch a free live stream? Golf fans in Italy can watch FREE live coverage of the Ryder Cup 2023 on Rai 2 and the RaiPlay streaming service. Travelling outside of Italy? Use a VPN to access the free stream as if you were back home in Italy.

How to watch Ryder Cup live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Ryder Cup golf live stream in the UK and US, as well as the likes of Australia, Canada and Australia - scroll down for a full breakdown of options. But because of geo-restrictions, you’ll need to use a VPN service if you're abroad to dial in to a location that lets you watch the golf online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get stared using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Ryder Cup golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watching from abroad is as easy as a drive, a pitch and a putt...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation for streamers is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select a server from your home location

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - for example, Italians can head to RaiPlay or UK golf fans to Sky Go

Ryder Cup live stream: how to watch for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, the tournament is being shown on the Golf Channel and NBC - which means every moment of the action is being shown on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website or the NBC website and log in with your cable credentials to stream the golf online. How to watch Ryder Cup online without cable As mentioned above, Peacock is the best place to watch the Ryder Cup. It's showing all of the action, from 1am ET on Friday and Saturday, and from 4am ET on Sunday. Plans start from $5.99 a month (can be cancelled any time) and, as well as the golf, a Peacock TV subscription gives you access to Premier League soccer, WWE, Premiership rugby, and the best that NBC has to offer on demand. For a fuller OTT solution, Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan hosts NBC and is $40 a month, while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. Another great option if all you're after this week is the golf is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $69.99 per month, it's pricier than Sling but still a reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Ryder Cup 2023 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Watch Ryder Cup online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ryder Cup: live stream golf in the UK

UK-based golf fans can tune into all of the Ryder Cup action on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup is available through the Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 6am BST on days 1 and 2, and from 9am on day 3. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals. Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup, though it's skipping day 1 entirely. Coverage starts at 3am ET / 12am PT on Saturday for day 2, and at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT for day 3. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Ryder Cup live stream. It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually. Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Ryder Cup 2023 coverage just like you would at home.

2023 Ryder Cup live stream: how to watch for FREE in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Ryder Cup on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Ryder Cup 2023 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Coverage starts at 3pm AEST on day 1 and day 2, and at 6pm for day 3. Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Ryder Cup live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023: live stream golf in New Zealand

Live Ryder Cup coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The action gets underway at 6pm NZST on day 1 and day 2, while the day 3 action begins at 9pm. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Team Europe for 2023 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald (Team Captain) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) - Qualification through European Points List John Rahm (Spain) - Qualification through European Points List Victor Hovland (Norway) - Qualification through World Points List Tyrrell Hatton (England) - Qualification through World Points List Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) - Qualification through European Points List Matt Fitzpatrick (England) - Qualification through World Points List Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain's Pick Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Team USA for 2023 Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson (Team Captain)

Scottie Scheffler - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Wyndham Clarke - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Brian Harman - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Patrick Cantlay - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Max Homa - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Xander Schauffele - Qualification through U.S Rankings list.

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Moriakawa - Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick

2023 Ryder Cup schedule

All times are BST.

Friday, 29 September

Morning Foursomes Match 1: 06:35am

Morning Foursomes Match 2: 06:50am

Morning Foursomes Match 3: 07:05am

Morning Foursomes Match 4: 07:20am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1: 11:25am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2: 11:40am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3: 11:55am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4: 12:10pm

Saturday, 30 September

Morning Foursomes Match 1: 06:35am

Morning Foursomes Match 2: 06:50am

Morning Foursomes Match 3: 07:05am

Morning Foursomes Match 4: 07:20am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1: 11:25am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2: 11:40am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3: 11:55am

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4: 12:10pm

Sunday, 1 October

Singles Matches (12 players tee off every 12 minutes), with the first match starting at 11:35 am