Watch Breeders' Cup live streams, as City of Troy, Fierceness and Forever Young line up in the $7m Breeders' Cup Classic in San Diego. Below we have all the info on how to watch Breeders' Cup 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

As North America's richest race, the 1.25-mile Classic is the marquee event of the two-day festival, which warms up for Championship Saturday with Future Stars Friday. There are 14 races in all, and $30m at stake.

Ireland-based City of Troy, sired by 2018 Triple Crown champion Justify and trained by Aidan O’Brien, would likely be the standout if his background was dirt rather than turf, which could play into the hands of Todd-Pletcher's Fierceness, winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Here's where to watch Breeders' Cup live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the race schedule and Breeders' Cup Classic runners and riders.

Watch Breeders' Cup Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Fri, Nov 1 - Sat, Nov 2 Best free streams Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

ITVX (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Breeders' Cup live stream broadcasters

You can watch Breeders' Cup 2024 for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland and ITVX in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Breeders' Cup 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Breeders' Cup stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Breeders' Cup live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Breeders' Cup live streams in the US

You can watch the entirety of the Breeders' Cup on Peacock in the US. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

Coverage will also be televised on USA Network, switching to NBC ahead of the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Friday's coverage will be air from 4pm - 8pm ET / 1pm PT - 5pm PT on USA Network.

Saturday's coverage will air from 2pm - 3.30pm ET on USA Network. It will then switch to NBC from 3.30pm - 6pm ET before returning to USA Network 6pm - 8pm ET.

How to watch Breeders' Cup live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, Breeders' Cup 2024 is is being televised on free-to-air ITV4, with live streaming available via ITVX (a TV license is required).

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days – just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

Live coverage begins at 8pm GMT on Saturday, in time for the Breeders' Cup Classic at 9.41pm.

Can you watch Breeders' Cup live streams in Australia?

Previous editions of the Breeders' Cup have been shown on free-to-air Racing.com, but at the time of writing it looks like the 2024 event has slipped through the cracks in Australia.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Breeders' Cup 2024 on ITVX from abroad. The Breeders' Cup Classic starts at 8.41am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Can I watch the 2024 Breeders' Cup for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland and the UK can watch the 2024 Breeders' Cup for free, courtesy of free-to-air Virgin Media Play and ITVX respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is Breeders' Cup 2024? The 2024 Breeders' Cup runs from Friday, November 1 to Saturday, November 2.

Breeders' Cup schedule 2024

What is the Breeders' Cup 2024 schedule? (All times ET) Friday, November 1

5.45pm – Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 million)

6.25pm – Juvenile Fillies ($2 million)

7.05pm – Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 million)

7.45pm – Juvenile ($2 million)

8.25pm – Juvenile Turf ($1 million) Saturday, November 2

3pm – Dirt Mile ($1 million)

3.41pm – Turf Sprint ($1 million)

4.21pm – Distaff ($2 million)

5.01pm – Turf ($5 million)

5.41pm – BREEDERS' CUP CLASSIC ($7 million)

6.25pm – Filly and Mare Turf ($2 million)

7.05pm – Filly and Mare Sprint ($1 million)

7.45pm – Mile ($2 million)

8.25pm – Sprint ($2 million)

Breeders' Cup runners and riders 2024

Who are the Breeders' Cup 2024 runners and riders? 1. Forever Young; Ryusi Sakai

2. Highland Falls; Luis Saez

3. City of Troy; Ryan Moore

4. Mixto; Kyle Frey

5. Senor Buscador; Joel Rosario

6. Derma Sotogake; Christophe Lemaire

7. Ushba Tesoro; Yuga Kawada

8. Pyrenees; Brian Hernandez Jr.

9. Fierceness; John Velazquez

10. Tapit Trice; Irad Ortiz Jr.

11. Sierra Leone; Flavien Prat

12. Arthur’s Ride; Junior Alvarado

13. Newgate; Frankie Dettori

14. Next; Luan Machado

Can I watch Breeders' Cup 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Breeders' Cup on the official Worl Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@BreedersCupWorld Championships) and Instagram (@BreedersCup).