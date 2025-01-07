Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream free: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online and on TV

Watch today’s Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream to see if the Magpies can claim an eighth straight victory and improve their chances of reaching the Carabao Cup final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle from anywhere in the world and potentially for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Having beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, Arsenal are eying their first piece of silverware since winning the FA Cup in 2020. However, they come into the game on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw with Brighton and will be without the influential Bukayo Saka and rising star Ethan Nwaneri. With both players injured, they’ll need a big performance from captain Martin Ødegaard.

It’s been almost 70 years since Newcastle won a domestic trophy but under Eddie Howe there is growing belief that this could be the year. The Magpies have won seven games in a row in all competitions and travel to the Emirates on the back of a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in North London. Full of confidence, they also possess one of the league’s most in-form strikers in Alexander Isak who will be aiming to add to his haul of 14 goals this season.

Can Newcastle win again in North London? Or will Arsenal claim the advantage before their trip to St. James' Park? Tune in to find out.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg action from anywhere.

Watch Preston vs Arsenal Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Tuesday, January 7

Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best free live streams ITVX (UK)

FREE Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream broadcasters

You can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle for FREE on ITV and on ITVX in the UK.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch ITVX as if you were back home in the US. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Newcastle stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream is on Paramount+ in the US.

A membership to the Paramount+ streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream is on ITV and via the streaming service ITVX in the UK.

Carabao Cup games are usually broadcast on Sky Sports, which costs aroudn £22 per month on top of a Sky subscription, ITV struck a deal to show two of the four Carabao Cup semi-finals (Arsenal vs Newcastle and Liverpool vs Tottenham, which takes place on Feb 6, 2025).

If you're already a Sky Sports subscriber, Sky will continue to broadcast all four matches as normal. So you can pick between Sky Sports and ITV.

If you have a valid TV licence then you will be able to watch online on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Official Arsenal vs Newcastle broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams▼ Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup live streams via Startimes Sports Life. Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams▼ Canada Dazn Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup in Canada. Latin America Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams▼ The Carabao Cup 2024/25 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Denmark, Norway, Sweden Carabao Cup live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay. Estonia There will be coverage of Carabo Cup 2024/25 in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia. France In France, the Carabao Cup 2024/25 rights are owned by BeinSports. Hungary Arena 4 is the place to watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Hungary. Portugal Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup in Portugal.

Asia

Click to see more Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams▼ Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and Carabao Cup games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.

Oceania

Click to see more Arsenal vs Newcastle live streams▼ Australia Bein Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Australia.

When does Arsenal vs Newcastle start? Arsenal vs Newcastle kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Tuesday, January 7.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.