Arsenal vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

The Gunners get their 2024/25 season under way

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Wolves' Toti Gomes challenge for the ball during the sides' April 2024 encounter at Molineux ahead of the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream
(Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Watch an Arsenal vs Wolves live stream on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season to see if the Gunner can get their title challenge off to a winning start.

Arsenal have gone close to the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons. In 2023/24, they finished just a point behind champions Man City. The goal this term is simple: win the club's first title since 2003/04, when Arsene Wenger's team famously went the whole campaign unbeaten.

It has been a relatively quiet summer for Arsenal so far, with Riccardo Calafiori the only signing to date. But we should not expect any drop in standards from Mikel Arteta's men, who will be determined to issue a statement of intent on Saturday.

Wolves ended last season in bad form and, after losing some key players over the summer, there are fears that Gary O'Neil's men could be dragged into a relegation battle. Wolves will need to show that they can still be competitive in this division.

Follow our guide to get a Arsenal vs Wolves live stream and watch the Premier League online from everywhere. 

Watch Arsenal vs Wolves Quick Guide

Date and Time

  • Date: August 17
  • Time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Wolves stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live streams in the US

Premier League 2024/25 live streams are on NBC in the USA. Arsenal vs Wolves is available on the USA Network.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best option. The Sling Blue (from $40/month) provides streaming access to USA Network and new users get 50% off their first month. There's also Fubo (from $79.99/month after a 7-day free trial).  

Broadcast rights to Premier League 2024/25 belong to NBC. Selected matches will also be on Peacock, USA Network and Universo.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live streams in the UK

The Premier League 2024/25 live streams are on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK. Unfortunately, there is no live stream for Arsenal vs Wolves this weekend due to the 3pm blackout.

Sky Sports shows 128 Premier League TV fixtures. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99 for a day of viewing.

TNT Sports broadcasts 52 matches. The cost of adding the sports package to your broadband deal starts at £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime have the rights to 20 live games. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month, but you can get a free 30-day trial.

When does Arsenal vs Wolves start?

Arsenal vs Wolves kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, August 17.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Wolves on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

