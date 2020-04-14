NordVPN price, free trial, deals and discounts: the best offers in 2020

Frankly put, you're quite right to be looking into NordVPN - it's without a doubt one of the best VPN options in the world right now. That doesn't mean you need to be out of pocket to enjoy its benefits though, which is why we're bringing you the information you need on the most affordable NordVPN prices and deals as well as what free trials are available.

NordVPN offers a superb number of features from the likes of a 2048-bit double encryption and kill switch for tight security, to Netflix unblocking and live chat support for excellent usability.

We love that you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your data is secure thanks to a strict no logging policy. But, despite the tight security and privacy, you also get decent speeds even when connecting further afield, thanks to over 5,000 servers dotted about the world. There's also P2P support for all those torrent fans and you can enjoy this on lots of devices thanks to a wide selection of client software options.

Sounds like all that will be expensive, right? It doesn't have to be. Here we explain what NordVPN prices and discounts are available and what the best offers are if you want to sign up now.

NordVPN price: what is today's best deal?

How much does NordVPN cost?

NordVPN is nice and simple when it comes to pricing with three basic annual tiers and a monthly option. If you pay month-to-month it'll cost you $11.95 per month. Yearly options, you pay up front in a lump sum to make savings. Go for a year and you'll pay $6.99 per month equivalent, two years and it's $4.99 or three and it drops to $3.49 per month.

It's also worth keeping an eye out for special deals. Like for Easter there is an extra month – or year if you are lucky - thrown in for free on the three-year deal. Head to the NordVPN website if you want to take advantage of these NordVPN deals and pricing.

NordVPN free trials: can I try before I commit?

As is now the case with most providers, NordVPN comes with a free trial. Or, rather, a money back guarantee.

That means that once you have signed up - for any of the one-month, two-year or three-year NordVPN plans as described above - you'll have 30 days within which you can cancel, and you'll be refunded anything you've spent without questions asked.

How good is NordVPN?

If you've already read and digested our in-depth NordVPN review then you'll know all about that security breach in 2018, you'll know how the company dealt with it, and you'll realise why this service is still flying high in our estimations.

On top of all the features listed above this is one of the best VPNs for streaming. That means getting access to geo restricted content from the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more – wherever you are.

That customer support is also a really nice addition which means you can get online, fast, no matter where you are or what issues you're having.

How do NordVPN prices compare to the competition?

Despite NordVPN being one of the more premium VPN services out there, it does still make it into our best cheap VPN providers guide. That's largely thanks to the savings you can make with the longer term deals. It's also because this does manage to undercut the top end service, ExpressVPN, which though priced highly does offer the best overall service and is rated our best VPN.

If you want to get a really affordable option, then you're probably better off looking at Surfshark. It's still a great quality VPN, but can be had for a lower cost if you're comfortable signing up for a full two years. In fact, the effective monthly cost comes in at less than $2/£2.

IPVanish is another solid all-rounder which manages to keep pricing to a decent level. It sits nicely in the middle for pricing with a cheaper-than-Nord month to month option costing $8 per month, a three months option at $7.20 or a year for an undercutting $5.20 per month.

NordVPN prices, deals and trials summary

TL:DR? Click here to get NordVPN for a month at $11.95 or for a year and you'll pay $6.99 per month equivalent, two years and it's $4.99 or three and it drops to $3.49 per month. And remember you get that 30-day money-back free trial, too.