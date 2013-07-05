TechRadar Deals of the Week: Logitech UE Airplay speaker for £89.99 - save £210

Trending
A quality Airplay speaker at a decent price

This week we have a bit of a bargain for those interested in a life without cables, in the form of the Logitech UE Airplay speaker.

This wireless speaker comes from Logitech's Ultimate Ears range, designed to offer high-quality sound anywhere around your house. Christopher Phin says about the UE Airplay speaker: "With an iOS device, you can stream to one AirPlay target at a time - this speaker, say, or an Apple TV.

"But fire up iTunes and you can stream to more than one at once, setting the volume independently for each from your PC or Mac, or adjusting the volume on the speaker and having that update on your computer's screen.

"Rather more impressively, you can pull an iPhone or iPod touch out of your pocket, or pick up your iPad, and use Apple's free Remote app to control the library on your PC or Mac."

Naturally, it comes with a dock connector for charging your iPhone or iPad, as well as a 3.5mm line in for connecting a multitude of other sources, including Android phones and tablets. Plus saving £210 on the RRP sounds pretty good to us.

If you're not interested in speakers or Airplay, another deal we think is exceptional value is the LG IPS224V 22 Inch HDMI IPS Monitor for £89.99. IPS screens are all the rage at the moment, partly thanks to their use on iPhones and iPads: the colour quality is usually a lot higher than that of TN screens. And at £89.99, this is a quality panel at a decent price and will make your movies look that much better.

Tablets

Screens

  • Panasonic Viera 42-inch Plasma HD 720p TV | £329.00 | John lewis (Now out of stock)

Components

  • Hitachi Touro Mobile 3TB Portable Hard Drive - USB 3.0 | £50.00 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)
  • Gigabyte Radeon HD 7770 OC 1GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + 4 FREE GAMES! | Was: £95.99 Now: £77.99 | Aria PC (Now out of stock)

Phones

Laptops and Desktops

  • Samsung NP740U3E-S02 Touch Screen Ultrabook - 13.3-inch Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Was: £999.95 Now: £699.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)

Digital Cameras

  • Toshiba Camileo X400 Full HD Digital Camcorder | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos via Ebay (Now out of stock)
  • Fujifilm FinePix AX550 Digital Camera | £38.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)

Audio

Gaming

iOS Apps

  • Jump Desktop (Remote Desktop) | Was: £10.49 Now: £5.49 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
  • Toy Story: Story Theater | Was: £2.49 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
  • Flick. - share your documents | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
  • Back to the Future Ep 4 HD | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
  • Papa Sangre | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
  • Poker Night 2 | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
  • Viewmatic | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Android Apps

  • MapsWithMe Pro, Offline Maps | £3.20 | Google Play (Discount now ended)
  • Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) | £3.11 | Google Play (Discount now ended)

Miscellaneous

Vouchers

If you've spotted a good deal you think people should know about, let us know in the comments below and we will add it in. We will update this article on Monday with any more tech deals we find, so be sure to check back in to snag yourself a bargain.

