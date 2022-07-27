Windows 10 22H2 could save you from the tyranny of Windows 11

Audio player loading…

More evidence has emerged that Windows 10 will be getting a major update, known as 22H2, and that’s great news for people who would want to stick with the older operating system, rather than upgrade to Windows 11.

As Windows Latest reports (opens in new tab), references to Windows 10 22H2 have been spotted in a recent update, KB5015684. This update is currently with Windows Insiders, who are testing it before it gets rolled out to everyone using Windows 10.

One eagle-eyed Insider noticed that the operating system version has changed from 21H2, to 22H2. This naming convention is used by Microsoft for major operating updates that bring new features and security fixes. While this could mean some exciting changes for Windows 10, we’d also urge caution.

Windows Latest installed the update, and despite the version number changing to 22H2, it appears this is a minor update with only a few behind-the-scenes changes.

It seems like Windows 10 22H2 will also be released in a new “enablement package” format, which means parts of it will be installed ahead of time, so the overall installation process when the update launches should be very quick.

Despite it apparently not bringing any major changes, the Windows 10 22H2 update will still be worth installing, as it’ll at least contain important bug fixes and security updates.

Analysis: Windows 10 isn’t dead yet

(Image credit: Future)

The revelation that Windows 10 is getting a 22H2 is good news for anyone who doesn’t want to upgrade to Windows 11, or anyone who simply can’t, due to the newer operating system’s rather complex system requirements.

Despite Microsoft pushing people to upgrade to the new OS, and with hype building for Windows 11 22H2, which is shaping up to be a major update that brings a lot of new features – many of which people have been clamoring for – it’s good to see that Windows 10 isn’t being forgotten about.

This is especially true as rumors swirl around the possibility of Microsoft launching Windows 12 as soon as 2024. Microsoft has promised to continue to support Windows 10 until its "end of life" on October 14, 2025, and it looks like it’s sticking to its word.