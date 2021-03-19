When does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 release on Disney Plus? The second canonical MCU show to hit the streaming service continues on Friday, March 26. If you've watched episode 1, that's when you can expect to find out what the deal is with the new Captain America we saw debuted in the show's cliffhanger, and hopefully see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up for the first time.

Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will only be six episodes long – but this time you can expect all of them to be a little lengthier, more in the 45-55 minute range. Considering how much plot was set up in the first episode, that's not a massive surprise to us.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be followed by another new Marvel show in June, which focuses on Thor's mischievous brother Loki, before a slate of additional MCU TV shows arrive on the streamer like Hawkeye and Moon Knight.

Still, let's not get ahead of ourselves. To find out exactly when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 lands on Disney Plus, along with a complete release schedule for the show, keep reading.

When is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 released on Disney Plus?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 will be released on Friday, March 26, at midnight PDT/3AM EDT/7AM GMT. New episodes will arrive on the streamer every Friday at the same time too.

UK viewers should be aware that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes will be available to watch an hour earlier than normal. That's because US Daylight Savings has already come into effect, whereas the UK's version hasn't yet. The hour will go forward in the UK on Sunday, March 28. After that time, the UK will be eight hours behind the US' Pacific time zone. When it does, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes will air from 8AM in the UK.

The latest MCU series follows Sam and Bucky as the duo try to acclimatize to life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The duo were two of the heroes Blipped out of existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but they were brought back to life after the remaining Avengers reassembled the Infinity Stones and reversed Thanos' original act.

Now, they're facing threats both new and old – the Flag Smashers, for example, and Bucky's old enemy from Captain America: Civil War, Helmut Zemo.

Read on for a full release schedule of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule

Want to see the full list of episodes coming to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus their release dates? Take a look below, and be sure to bookmark this article so you can check back if you're unsure when they will land on Disney Plus.

Each episode is expected to be between 45 and 55 minutes long. That means that each entry will be longer than most of WandaVision's episodes, but not to the point where you'll be sitting down for a full hour.