How you can try the final HTC Vive before everyone else

The consumer version of the eagerly-anticipated HTC Vive will go on show to a lucky early few next month, with the PC Gamer Weekender chosen to showcase the VR Headset. It will be one of the first opportunities for the British public to test out the final version of the device.

The Vive, backed by Valve, has quickly asserted itself as one of the major players in the burgeoning virtual reality world, taking advantage of Oculus Rift's deceleration since its purchase by Facebook.

With Sony's PlayStation VR also making headlines, HTC is now one of three companies at the vanguard of virtual reality's second coming.

Although early versions of the HTC Vive have been tried at shows across the world, this is the final consumer version, revealed this week at MWC 2016, which will start shipping in April 2016.

Make a Weekender of it

The PC Gamer Weekender, run by techradar's publisher, takes place in London at the Old Truman Brewery on March 5-6 with tickets still available for the event.

Nvidia will be the one showing off the finalised Vive at its booth during the event. Nvidia is an official partner of the Vive, and HTC has included the equivalent or higher of the GeForce GTX 970 GPU as part of its recommended PC specs for the headset.

As well as the Vive, there will also be the chance to take on the pros at a range of games and get to play Dark Souls III, Street Fighter V and Battleborn.

More about the show can be found at http://weekender.pcgamer.com/