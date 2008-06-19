More fast Blu-ray discs and cheaper players too

No sooner do we hear about Panasonic's belt notch of being the first to release a 6x speed recordable Blu-ray disc than we get another does of the same and some hardware news that might even let us use the damn things.

Pansonic's 6x-ers have been joined by similarly rated BD-R disks from Sony Japan, while NEC has announced an LSI controller chip that should allow BD decks to write at up to 8x (whenever those discs arrive).

Cost cutting too

The Sony BD-Rs will sell for the yen equivalent of around £7 from August, while NEC's chips will be available to manufacturers imminently.

NEC also claims integrating processing features onto the chip will bring down the overall cost of a Blu-ray recorder, which is a Very Good Thing.