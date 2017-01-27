The Rosetta Stone of wearables protects languages from around the world

You can now wear the world’s most important library around your neck, in a device designed to help protect languages from around the world.

The Rosetta Disk is a wearable pendant that hopes to emulate the success of the Rosetta Stone in helping protect languages.

It features hundreds of languages that can be read with a microscope when at 100 times magnification. On one side of the 2cm pendant is an archive of 1,000 languages.

On the other side is 1,000 microscopic pages of information including elements of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 327 languages and vocabulary lists in 719 languages.

It also includes The Clock of the Long Now by Stewart Brand, which is a clock designed to be accurate for 10,000 years.

The world's smallest library?

With technology changing so fast, The Rosetta Project wants to ensure important information and language is archived on a platform that won't become obsolete within a few years.

You probably won't be picking up a Rosetta Disk as an impulse purchase - you'll need to donate $1,000 (about £800, AU$1,345) to get one - but it's an innovative way to document language.

If you do want to buy one though, there are only 100 copies of the disk left to give away so you'll need to hurry.

If not, you can read all of the documents it contains on The Rosetta Project's website here.