The Huawei Mate 30 Pro could have the best display we've seen in a phone

We don't know much about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro yet, since we're not expecting it for a few months, but a new specs leak has given us some important pieces of information about the handset.

The leak comes from a tweet (which you can see below) from a Slashleaks contributor, and if it's correct, it gives us information on some of the most important features of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

This is what we know about the new iPhone 11

What do we want to see from the OnePlus 7?

These are our picks of the best camera phones

The most noteworthy aspect of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs is seemingly the display, as the leak suggests the phone will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen – that's the same screen tech that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has, but that phone only has a 6.4-inch display.

Keeping such a high-tech screen on is a 4,200mAh battery, which the leak suggests can be powered with 55W SuperCharge – that's quite a high-speed charge tech which would surely keep the phone recharge speed low.

first specs for Mate 30 pro are rumored6,7" QHD+ oled screen by BOE4200mAh battery with 55w SCAll edge curved design (similar than original Honor Magic)Quad camera setup similar than P30 with similar rounded square than Mate20Kirin 985 with build in 5G modem.#HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/ITCJfP6F1nMay 3, 2019

One intriguing part of the information in the leak is the camera situation – according to the leaker the Mate 30 Pro will have four cameras on the rear, with specs similar to the Huawei P30 Pro, however we've previously heard that the Mate 30 Pro will have five rear cameras, so for now we're taking the leak with a pinch of salt.

According to the leak the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is powered by a Kirin 985 chipset, which would be a step up from the Huawei P30 series, and the phone will also apparently have a 5G modem – this is a possibility we've heard before, from Huawei's CEO, but we're not sure if that means there will be a 5G model or that all models will be 5G.

Since we're not expecting to see the Huawei Mate 30 for some time, we haven't heard many leaks about it, but closer to release the amount of leaks will likely increase, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news.