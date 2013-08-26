Chromecast app for streaming your own videos? Not on Google's watch

Google's Chromecast is Mountain View's answer to Apple TV and Roku, but it seems users who want to stream their own videos will have to look elsewhere for now.

Previously users were streaming custom content to Chromecast with an Android app called AllCast (or sometimes AirCast, due to a trademark dispute).

But the most recent Chromecast firmware update killed support for the app, seeming to make it clear where Google stands on streaming unofficial content.

We've asked Google to confirm that it really did intend to kill AllCast support (maybe it was an accident!) and we'll update you if we hear back.

'A heavy handed approach'

When it worked, AllCast could stream users' videos from Dropbox, Google Drive or a phone.

AllCast was in beta, and the app's developer, Koushik Dutta, was planning to release it on Google Play. But he told The Verge that he believes Google killed the app intentionally.

"The policy seems to be a heavy handed approach, where only approved content will be played through the device," he said, drawing the conclusion that "the Chromecast will probably not be indie developer friendly."

Chromecast currently supports official content from the Google Play store, Netflix and Youtube.

But the Google dongle can also mirror browser tabs in Chrome, so creative users will no doubt find ways around most restrictions.

Update: A Google spokesperson sent over the following statement:

"We're excited to bring more content to Chromecast and would like to support all types of apps, including those for local content. It's still early days for the Google Cast SDK, which we just released in developer preview for early development and testing only.

"We expect that the SDK will continue to change before we launch out of developer preview, and want to provide a great experience for users and developers before making the SDK and additional apps more broadly available."

Where does this leave AllCast? It looks like only time will tell.