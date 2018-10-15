Surface Laptop 2 is pretty in pink – but you probably can’t buy one

Microsoft has introduced a new color for the Surface Laptop 2, with the portable being decked out in a pink hue that Microsoft calls 'Blush', but it's sadly exclusive to China for the time being.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, revealed this fact and noted that the new finish was developed exclusively for China by a designer named Quan (pictured with the notebook above).

As The Register spotted, Panay is currently in Beijing, and has recently been on a tour of the Chinese production facilities where the new Surface Pro 6 in matte black is fashioned.

Pink pre-orders

Pre-orders have already kicked off for the pink Surface Laptop 2 in China, and those of you who fancy the notebook in this particular shade can but keep your fingers crossed that the exclusivity on the color is only a temporary measure.

Who knows, we may see this particular flavor in other territories before too long, and more people can be tickled pink with their hardware purchase.

The Surface Laptop 2 was revealed back at the beginning of October with an all-new black color scheme, which, it has to be said, looks very tasty indeed. We also enthused about the refreshed notebook being massively improved in terms of its performance levels in our hands-on review of the device.

As well as the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6, Microsoft also unveiled the Surface Studio 2 all-in-one sequel and Surface Headphones at its big press event on October 2.