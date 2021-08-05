Steelers vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL Hall of Fame game online from anywhere

The NFL is back for its 2021/22 season, with the first kick-off of the new campaign being a preseason clash between historic rivals the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a big deal, too, as it represents the return of the league's annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Read on as we explain how to get a Steelers vs Cowboys live stream and watch the NFL Hall of Fame game online from anywhere.

While technically just an exhibition game, there's no love lost between these two teams, with the Pittsburgh Steelers having won six Super Bowls over the years to the five earned by the Dallas Cowboys. They have a particularly fierce rivalry in the 1970s and have opposed each other in three Super Bowls, with Dallas currently leading the all-time series 17-16.

That said, it's Pittsburgh who claimed the most recent bragging rights, beating the Cowboys 24-19 last season, following a 15-0 fourth quarter comeback led by long-time star QB Ben Roethlisberger.

However, with the 39-year-old Roethlisberger expected to be rested for today's Hall of Fame game, it's all about the new blood in Canton, Ohio, with fans set to get their first real glimpse of star rookie running back, Najee Harris. For the Cowboys, second-year WR CeeDee Lamb will look to build on his own promising rookie campaign, though the team will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his rehab from injury.

After Covid-19 wiped last year's Hall of Fame game off the slate, there stakes have never been higher than they are tonight, so follow our guide for how to watch the Steelers vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Steelers vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Steelers vs Cowboys from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Steelers vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL Hall of Fame game FREE online in the US

Today's Steelers vs Cowboys Hall of Fame game is being shown nationally on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That also opens up using the Fox Now app on your phone, as well as on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox and certain smart TVs. How to watch Steelers vs Cowboys FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, then you'll need to get an over-the-top streaming service with the channel to stream the big game. Great-value streaming service Sling TV is one option we recommend. Its Blue package costs just $35 a month. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. The package also includes TNT, NBC and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. FuboTV plans are another recommended OTT provider. It has complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 season without cable, you've needed access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Steelers vs Cowboys game 100% free, if that's what you decide.

How to watch Steelers vs Cowboys: live stream Hall of Fame game FREE in Canada

When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN offers every single 2021/22 NFL game. That obviously means that today's game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, an ongoing free DAZN trial deal currently lets you try the service free - essentially mean you can watch a free Hall of Fame game live stream, if that's what you end up deciding. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FREE Steelers vs Cowboys live stream UK: how to watch NFL Hall of Fame game 2021 online

The Steelers vs Cowboys game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 1am GMT on Sky Sports Main Event. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Best of all, anyone in the UK you can tune in to the Hall of Fame game FREE via NFL Game Pass where all preseason coverage is available at no charge. You'll need to register for the free Game Pass tier, but that's it - you don't have to put down a credit card or anything else. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games aired by Sky.

How to watch Steelers vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL Hall of Fame game in Australia