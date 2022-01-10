Sony could host a 'pretty big' State of Play in February

Audio player loading…

Rumors are swirling that a PlayStation State of Play event may be coming in February. What’s more, it’s said that it could be a bigger event than recent outings.

Insider Tom Henderson (via TheGamer) tweeted that a State of Play event may be coming in February. What’s more, it’s said that it could be a "pretty big one" compared to recent outings, which haven't really included any blockbuster announcements.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZJanuary 9, 2022 See more

Of course, Henderson is only referencing a rumor, but he's a fairly reliable source when it comes to games like Call of Duty and Battlefield 2042.

There is further speculation around Sony hosting another State of Play event from other sources, though. AccountNGT, who is also fairly reliable for Sony-related leaks, has also referred to an imminent State of Play. In response to the question, “Any news about a PlayStation event early this year?”, the account said: “It's coming, I will have a lot of information to deliver when it will be announced.”

If another State of Play event does take place, the timeline would make sense considering the last one was back in October. Also, Sony held one at the tail end of February 2021. If the schedule on these is somewhat cyclical, these rumors would appear to add up.

Analysis: is 2022 PlayStation's Big Year?

The State of Play news comes hot on the heels of rumors of E3’s supposed demise. Sony has not been a part of E3 since 2018, where it held its last official press conference around the event. That being said, with less of a sanctioned summer event, it looks like the company might be more evenly spreading its news throughout the year.

With that being the case, news of a bigger State of Play is not that surprising. This could be a huge year for Sony when it comes to releases and potential announcements.

Horizon: Forbidden West is set for February, which would align nicely with the proposed State of Play date. On top of that, God of War: Ragnarok still hasn’t made a full appearance and that is due this year. Gran Turismo 7 is due to land this year, too. That’s to say nothing of the prospect of seeing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well as Marvel’s Wolverine before the year is out.

There is also the not-so-small matter of the newly announced PSVR 2, which could launch this year. It looks like it’s going to be a big year for Sony when it comes to first-party releases and announcements, then, and we expect to see bigger, more exciting State of Play events in 2022 as a result. Here’s hoping the rumored presentation comes to fruition next month.