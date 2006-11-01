Windows Vista packaging unveiled

This is the new packaging for Windows Vista . According to Microsoft, "the packaging has been completely revised and, we hope, foreshadows the great experience that awaits you once you open it".

The hard plastic containers are designed to stick around, unlike their cardboard Windows XP counterparts - the cardboard boxes used for Microsoft's previous operating system tended to squash rather unceremoniously.

However, the new packaging is sure to upset environmental campaigners who are trying to get large corporations to switch to more eco-friendly packaging.

The same style of packaging will be used for Microsoft Office 2007. Microsoft indicates the new packaging will be sticking around: "Our plan is to extend this packaging style to other Microsoft products after the launch of Windows Vista and 2007 Office system."